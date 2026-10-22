Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor brands Sarah Ferguson a ‘traitor’ as their feud continues

Disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has reportedly branded Sarah Ferguson a “traitor” amid claims their post-divorce relationship has broken down.

A source told RadarOnline that Sarah feels insulted by the alleged accusation after years of supporting her former husband.

The alleged dispute centres on whether Sarah should have continued standing by Andrew amid the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

“Andrew appears to have rewritten the entire history of his relationship with Sarah to convince himself that she abandoned him at the precise moment he needed her most, and is branding her a traitor,” a source claimed.

Andrew is not happy with his ex-wife (Credit: ANDY RAIN/EPA/Shutterstock)

Sarah Ferguson reportedly angry over betrayal claims

“In his mind, she was supposed to remain fiercely loyal to him always, regardless of how damaging the scandals became or how much humiliation he was forced to endure. Instead, he seems to believe she made a calculated decision to distance herself when his reputation was falling apart. He’s taking it incredibly personally and apparently telling those around him that her behavior amounts to the ultimate betrayal,” they then continued.

“The word ‘traitor’ is being used, which gives you some idea of just how bitter and resentful he has become. He seems unable to accept that Sarah might have reached a point where protecting herself was more important than continuing to stand by him.”

Sarah is reportedly furious at suggestions she contributed to Andrew’s downfall.

The source claimed she believes she supported him both publicly and privately through repeated controversies. She reportedly feels that commitment went beyond anything reasonably expected of her, despite the damage to her own reputation.

According to the source, she resents being portrayed as responsible for problems she believes were not of her making.

She instead believes Andrew is blaming her rather than facing the consequences of his decisions, the source alleged.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson’s Royal Lodge departure

The reported rift follows their departure from Royal Lodge earlier this year. RadarOnline claims Andrew has now cut ties with his former wife.

He is said to be refusing to welcome Sarah to Marsh Farm, his new home on the Sandringham Estate.

Sarah used to live together despite splitting (Credit: Chateau Cyril/ABACA/Shutterstock)

Sarah, meanwhile, is thought to be living outside London after spending an extended period away from public view.

Her correspondence with Epstein has also attracted scrutiny, including messages reportedly describing him as a close friend. RadarOnline notes that Sarah has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing in relation to that association.

Andrew was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office and subsequently released under investigation. The allegations concern claims he shared sensitive information with Epstein while serving as a British trade envoy.

Andrew Windsor reportedly feels abandoned

The source claimed Andrew has recast their relationship around the belief she left when he most needed her.

The insider alleged he expected Sarah’s loyalty to continue regardless of the scandals surrounding him. Instead, he reportedly regards her distance as a deliberate decision made while his reputation was deteriorating.

According to the insider, he has taken that personally and voiced his sense of betrayal to people around him.

The source also suggested he struggles to accept that Sarah may now prioritise protecting herself over supporting him.

ED! has contacted Andrew and Sarah’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Sarah Ferguson could do a ‘lot more damage’ to the royal family than Earl Spencer revealed

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