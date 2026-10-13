Sarah Ferguson could do a ‘lot more damage’ to the royal family than Earl Spencer revealed

Sarah Ferguson reportedly could cause more royal family damage than Earl Spencer if she publishes a memoir.

A source speaking to Heatworld claimed her decades within the family could make any account particularly sensitive.

However, the former Duchess of York’s representatives have denied that she is preparing a tell-all. They insist she “is not writing a personal memoir”.

The warning follows controversy surrounding Earl Spencer’s memoir. His book, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, includes disputed claims about the king following Princess Diana’s death.

Could Sarah write a memoir? (Credit: Chateau Cyril/ABACA/Shutterstock)

Sarah Ferguson memoir warning linked to royal family access

The Heatworld source suggested Sarah’s long-standing proximity to the royals could give her considerable material for a book. They pointed to almost five decades of close family connections.

“No one knew this book from Charles Spencer was coming until the last minute, so it’s taken Sarah by surprise, although for her it’s been a very good surprise because it’s got the king and everyone else within the Firm completely on the ropes,” the source said.

“It’s a good reminder of the sort of chaos someone can cause with a tell-all like this. And, considering how close Sarah has been to the family over the past five decades, odds are she could do a lot more damage to the king’s legacy than Earl Spencer has.”

Sources also claim Sarah is delaying book deals while hoping for support from King Charles or Prince William. They suggest her public denials form part of an attempt to negotiate her position with the family.

Those claims concern her alleged intentions, rather than an announcement from Sarah about a forthcoming book.

Sarah’s last public appearance was in September 2025 (Credit: Shutterstock)

Sarah Ferguson reportedly wants a meeting with King Charles

Separately, a source told Radar Online that Sarah wants an urgent private meeting with the king.

According to that source, she wants to establish whether there is any chance of returning to royal circles. They also claimed losing royal privileges has raised difficult questions about paying for her lifestyle.

Express Royal reports that her financial position has worsened since she and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor left Royal Lodge. The former couple have also lost their royal titles.

Sarah has faced further scrutiny over emails released by the US Department of Justice. The messages showed her seeking financial assistance from convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and describing him as a close friend.

Being mentioned in those documents does not indicate legal wrongdoing.

Sarah has stayed away from royal events for more than a year. Her last official appearance alongside Charles was at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral on September 16, 2025.

ED! has contacted Sarah’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Prince Harry reveals adorable photo of Archie and Lilibet that ‘fills his heart’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know