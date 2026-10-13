Spencer Matthews receives wave of backlash after claiming ‘running a marathon is easy’: ‘So out of touch, it’s incredible’

Spencer Matthews has sparked a backlash after suggesting that completing a marathon is easy.

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What Spencer Matthews said about marathon running

Speaking on the We Have A Meeting podcast, Spencer made the claim while discussing his approach to running.

“Without sounding like a [bleep], running a marathon is easy.”

However, his argument came with a distinction. He went on to explain: “Running a marathon as fast as you can possibly run a marathon is something completely different.”

He used a 5k example too, contrasting a relaxed outing with a dog against targeting a sub-17-minute finish.

‘Horrendous take’

His comments drew criticism from social media users, including Jake Quickenden.

The former X Factor contestant rejected the suggestion in a social media comment. “Marathons ain’t easy,” he bluntly wrote.

“I really dislike the way sport influencers try to normalise amazing achievements like marathons / half marathons. 1% of people run a marathon in their lives. It’s a massive thing to celebrate, even more so if it’s for charity. Think egos take over a bit with these guys,” another person shared.

“So out of touch it’s actually incredible. The whole issue with running in 2026 in one video,” a third remarked.

“Horrendous take,” a fourth said.

Spencer’s comments attracted negative attention (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Spencer targets a faster marathon time

The 38-year-old former Made In Chelsea star has built up a substantial endurance record.

In August 2024, he completed 30 marathons across the Jordanian desert in 30 days. He holds the Guinness World Record for the most consecutive marathons run on sand.

His recent Berlin Marathon personal best was 2:49:46. He is now aiming to get below two hours and 45 minutes.

Spencer Matthews discusses sleeping apart from Vogue Williams

Away from running, Spencer has also discussed sleeping separately from wife Vogue Williams.

Speaking on Jamie Laing’s Newly Parents podcast, he described how life had changed after their fourth child’s arrival. He co-hosted an episode nine days after the birth.

The couple were staying in a rental property while building work continued, alongside caring for their three older children.

He explained that sleeping apart was intended to prevent both parents’ broken sleep disrupting the family’s routine. However, he said both had been feeling lonely.

With Spencer out working and Vogue spending more time at home, their evenings together could be limited to an hour. They might eat and watch television before tiredness sent them to bed separately.

He admitted: “I don’t really like sleeping separately to her.”

He described the arrangement as feeling fractured, saying he missed being beside Vogue even without conversation.

Read more: Louise Thompson makes savage dig at ex Spencer Matthews as she brags about fiancé

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