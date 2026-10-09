Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is entitled to £302,000 in compensation after surrendering his Royal Lodge lease more than 50 years early.

The Crown Estate announced the compensation figure on October 9.

The announcement follows Andrew’s legal challenge over police search warrants issued in February.

This week, Thames Valley Police accepted the warrants it used to search Andrew’s homes at the time of his arrest in February were unlawful.

Why Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor qualified for Royal Lodge compensation

Under his agreement, as reported by the Crown Estate, Andrew qualified for compensation if he surrendered the lease during its first 25 years.

Andrew has now fully vacated and paid £1.8 million for costs the Crown Estate described as “dilapidations”, relating to the property’s condition.

His annual rent at Royal Lodge was just “one peppercorn (if demanded) per annum”, according to his lease. He lived there for more than two decades.

The compensation therefore stems from the early-surrender provisions in that agreement, rather than the length of his remaining lease.

It’s been reported Andrew has received compensation for quitting royal home (Credit: Shutterstock/ Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Royal Lodge will be marketed for future use

The early surrender gives the Crown Estate control of Royal Lodge decades sooner than originally expected.

It said this creates an opportunity to generate additional financial value for the nation.

Two nationally recognised agents will market the property for its proposed future use once a review is complete.

The Crown Estate said: “Any transaction will be subject to our established governance and approval processes.”

Royal Lodge sits within 98 acres of Windsor Great Park. Its next use will now be considered through that review and marketing process.

The Crown Estate is an independent commercial organisation whose profits go to the Treasury, according to MailOnline.

Prince Andrew now lives at Marsh Farm (Credit: Shutterstock/Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor remains under investigation

Andrew left the Windsor mansion in February amid scrutiny over his past connections to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He now lives at Marsh Farm on King Charles’ Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

His separate legal action concerned warrants used to search his properties during the police investigation.

Mr Justice Hilliard said police accepted they were unlawful without requiring a full hearing.

Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ‘deals fresh blow’ to ex Sarah Ferguson amid Epstein scandal: ‘He’s not feeling sorry for himself anymore’

Andrew was interviewed under caution following his February arrest, before being released under investigation. He was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

It came after he was accused of sharing sensitive information with Epstein while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.

Andrew denies wrongdoing, and the police investigation continues.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed King Charles is not funding the legal claim.

ED! has reached out to Andrew’s representatives for further comment.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.