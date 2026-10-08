Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ‘deals fresh blow’ to ex Sarah Ferguson amid Epstein scandal: ‘He’s not feeling sorry for himself anymore’

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly unwelcome at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s new home on the Sandringham estate.

The Times claims the divorced pair are no longer speaking, despite their previously close relationship.

Andrew is in now living at Marsh Farm (Credit: Shutterstock)

Sarah Ferguson reportedly excluded from Marsh Farm

A source told the paper: “The red setter, as she’s known, is not welcome at Marsh Farm. She’s persona non grata as far as Andrew is concerned.”

The report says Andrew, rather than Sarah, chose to create distance between them.

However, the alleged reason for that decision remains unclear.

Sarah and Andrew divorced in the early 1990s, yet they continued presenting themselves as close. They then shared Royal Lodge for almost two decades, according to the report.

That living arrangement ended after King Charles evicted them in 2025. The report said they also lost their Duke and Duchess of York titles following scrutiny over their friendship with Epstein.

The Times also said documents in Epstein files appeared to show Sarah introduced Andrew to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. It remains uncertain whether that reported detail played any part in the alleged estrangement.

Sarah is a “persona non grata” at Marsh Farm (Credit: Invicta Kent Media/Shutterstock)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s Sandringham life

While Sarah is reportedly excluded, Andrew is said to remain socially active at Sandringham.

A well-placed source told The Times that he spends time shooting and meeting loyal friends.

“Don’t believe all that poor Andy crap. He’s having a very nice time, thank you very much. He goes out, he goes off shooting with friends, he sees his old chums who are very loyal to him. He’s not sitting around feeling sorry for himself anymore. I don’t agree with this viewpoint, but there’s a feeling among a lot of these chums that this is a storm in a teacup and it will blow over,” they then added.

Andrew is “having a very nice time, thank you very much” (Credit: Shutterstock)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor awaits judicial review

Andrew is also awaiting a judicial review after challenging the legality of search warrants linked to his February arrest. The hearing is due on October 8.

He was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office in February. If the challenge succeeds, evidence gathered then may become unusable in related investigations.

The Sun separately reported that Andrew believes the action could help clear his name. A friend claimed: “He is utterly convinced that one day he will be completely exonerated.”

For now, the reported breakdown with Sarah leaves a key question unanswered. The Times said it could not establish what caused Andrew to sever their long-standing bond.

Yet its sources portrayed his wider social life as active, with Sarah notably absent.

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