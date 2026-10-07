King Charles ‘informed’ of shocking death of royal GP as her husband is charged with murder

King Charles and Queen Camilla are understood to have been informed following the death of a GP who served the royal family.

The Sun first reported that Dr Hannah Terry served in a pool of doctors who were regularly on call to treat senior royals during their stays at Sandringham. At the time of reporting, the king and queen have not commented publicly.

Dr Terry, 45, was found dead at a home in Dersingham, Norfolk, during the early hours of Sunday.

Police identified the woman as Hannah Cain, subject to confirmation at formal inquest proceedings. Reports have referred to the GP as Dr Hannah Terry.

The Sun identified Mark Cain, also 45, as her husband. Norfolk Police said Cain was charged with murder on Tuesday afternoon.

He was remanded in custody ahead of a Norwich Magistrates’ Court appearance on Wednesday. The murder charge is an allegation, and criminal proceedings must now take their course.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have reportedly been informed about GP Dr Hannah Terry’s death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tributes paid to royal GP Dr Hannah Terry as King Charles and Queen Camilla ‘informed’

Grimston Medical Centre closed on Tuesday as colleagues dealt with the news.

A website notice cited “extremely difficult circumstances affecting our practice team” and apologised for disruption. The surgery thanked patients for their patience and understanding during a very difficult period.

Residents, patients and colleagues placed floral tributes outside the surgery. Messages remembered Dr Terry as a kind and well-regarded medic.

Councillor and GP Pallavi Devulapalli had previously worked alongside her. She described Dr Terry as “intelligent, really pleasant, a lovely colleague”.

She also wrote that she was struggling to understand what had happened.

Dr Hannah Terry’s reported royal connection

According to reports, Dr Terry spent nine years at Heacham GP surgery before leaving last summer. She was said to want more time with her young family.

The report described her as a mother of three.

She later worked at Grimston Medical Centre in King’s Lynn. ITV News reports that the practice served royals during visits to the Sandringham estate.

Dr Terry also worked privately through her treatment company, Norfolk Sky Aesthetics.

Norfolk Police investigation remains at an early stage

Norfolk Police said a woman’s body was found at a Fern Hill address early on October 4.

A Home Office post-mortem examination took place the following day on October 5. Police said the cause of death remained pending further investigation.

Detective Inspector Alix Wright said the inquiry was in its “early stages”. Officers are working to establish the precise circumstances surrounding the death.

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In a statement on Wednesday, Dr Hannah’s family said: “We are devastated by the loss of our beautiful Hannah.

“She was kind, generous and loving; a beloved mother, daughter, sister, auntie, daughter-in-law and friend.

“We are incredibly proud of the woman she was and of the great care she took of all her patients who knew her as Dr Terry. We would ask people to respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

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