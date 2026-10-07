Lorraine Kelly warns Harry and Meghan amid claims they’re ‘planning apology to royal family’

Lorraine Kelly has warned that another Netflix series about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could complicate any royal reconciliation.

The ITV presenter shared her doubts on Lorraine while discussing reports that the Sussexes may apologise to the royal family. Her concern centred on trust, and the possible impact of fresh filming on Prince William.

She suggested a future documentary could be “a problem”, especially for the Prince of Wales. The discussion followed fresh, unconfirmed reports about an apology for Harry and Meghan’s 2021 Oprah interview.

Lorraine Kelly hosts her TV show, Lorraine, where she discussed Harry and Meghan (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly shares warning to Prince Harry and Meghan

Lorraine stressed that the apology reports remained unverified.

She said: “It’s all reported, of course… But it’s interesting that it’s even out there.” And Lorraine noted that nobody on the programme knew the claims’ origin. Even so, she felt their appearance in public discussion was interesting.

Discussing the family divide, Lorraine said: “I think it’s very difficult, even in a family, when trust has gone. And there is that thing like, presumably they’re not going to be making another Netflix documentary about life in the Cotswolds. They’re not doing that.”

She then warned: “Because that would be difficult. That would be a problem, more for William than anybody else.”

She added: “Do you know what, if they’re genuine about it [an apology] and that is going to happen maybe it’s baby steps towards a reunion.”

Apology reports remain unconfirmed

Showbiz correspondent Lucie Cave introduced the item before the pair examined newspaper claims about Harry and Meghan.

Lucie said several outlets were suggesting the couple were ready to humble themselves over the 2021 broadcast. She also relayed claims that they had experienced regrets since the interview.

However, neither presenter identified a source for the reported apology during the exchange. Lorraine repeatedly emphasised the uncertainty.

Prince Harry and Meghan have moved back to the UK. (Credit: Shutterstock/ SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan’s return raises family stakes

Harry and Meghan stepped back as working royals before living in the US for several years. They returned to the UK over the summer for an extended period.

Their 2021 Oprah appearance remained central to this latest discussion about family relations.

Lucie also raised a possible Christmas invitation to Sandringham, although she presented that prospect as a question.

Harry and Meghan have two children. (Credit: Shutterstock / SplashNews.com)

Lorraine Kelly previously praised Harry’s charity work

That balance also appeared in Lorraine’s earlier comments about Harry’s work with the Invictus Games.

During a previous discussion, correspondent Russell Myers described Harry’s enthusiasm at the event in Canada. Lorraine said some of his difficulties were self-inflicted, but praised his focus on charitable projects.

She highlighted Invictus and his work in Africa as positive outlets. At the time, she also expressed hope that wider family tensions could settle.

Her latest comments carried similar caution, while warning that another documentary could make trust harder to restore. For now, both the apology and any further Netflix series remain matters of speculation.

ED! has reached out to Prince Harry and Meghan’s representatives for further comment.

Lorraine airs weekdays from 9.30am on ITV1 and ITVX.

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