Mariella Frostrup’s friend Belles Berry has urged her I’m A Celebrity campmates to ease the pressure after disagreements over cooking.

Speaking to The Mail on Sunday, Belles said she feared the broadcaster had reached her limit in the camp kitchen.

The 64-year-old’s cooking clashes with AJ Odudu have been among the flashpoints during meal preparations.

But Belles, the daughter of Dame Mary Berry, also acknowledged that campmates had expressed gratitude for Mariella’s food. She said she did not regard the situation as a campaign against her friend.

Mariella has clashed with AJ on the show (Credit: ITV)

Mariella Frostrup’s friend defends her cooking

Belles knows Mariella’s approach to food well. The pair met in 2023 and worked together on their 2025 cookbook, Menolicious: Eat Your Way to a Better Menopause.

They spent hundreds of hours testing recipes together for the book, having bonded over their experiences of perimenopause.

Belles said Mariella loved cooking and wanted to make sure everyone was properly fed. Seeing her upset had been difficult, she explained.

Belles said: “That’s why we wrote our Menolicious book, so it was very sad to see. She is just trying to do the job. I think she’s got to the point of breaking. If you look at the scene in the kitchen, they are all watching over, and that is really tough.”

She pointed to the demands of preparing three meals a day for 12 people while also taking part in jungle tasks.

In Belles’ view, hunger and competing opinions were adding pressure to an already demanding job. She hoped the disagreements would settle down rather than other contestants joining forces against Mariella.

ED! has contacted Mariella’s representatives for comment.

Mariella is at the ‘point of breaking’, according to a pal (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity kitchen tensions

Mariella and AJ disagreed after the Big Brother presenter offered to help with dinner. Another difficult exchange followed while they prepared kangaroo.

AJ later became tearful as she spoke about struggling to make friends after arriving late.

AJ had previously lost a head-to-head trial against Claire Sweeney before reaching camp, then returned alongside Leigh Francis.

Camp leader Wayne Rooney and deputy Claire subsequently assigned AJ and Mariella cooking duties together.

The kitchen had also been the setting for Joanna Page’s frustration with Mariella on Wednesday, November 18. Joanna walked away during dinner preparations and later cried while Ricky Wilson comforted her.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight (Sunday, November 22) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Wayne Rooney slammed by viewers for putting Mariella Frostrup on cooking duty amid camp tension

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