Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in shock new move as he takes legal action over his unprecedented arrest

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has launched legal action over search warrants connected to his February arrest.

The Telegraph first reported that his lawyers want a judicial review of the warrants’ legality. The move is his first public pushback since losing his home, titles and public status.

Thames Valley Police confirmed it is involved in proceedings concerning warrants obtained from the Central Criminal Court.

The force said: “We are engaged in legal proceedings in relation to warrants previously obtained from the Central Criminal Court.”

A spokesperson added that further comment would be inappropriate while the proceedings continue.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is taking legal action following his arrest (Credit: Zak Hussein)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor seeks judicial review following arrest

Andrew’s lawyers are challenging warrants used for searches at Sandringham and Royal Lodge in Windsor.

The challenge names the chief constable of Thames Valley Police and the Central Criminal Court. A judge issued the warrants on February 18, the day before Andrew’s arrest.

Officers later spent several days conducting searches at Royal Lodge in Windsor and Marsh Farm in Sandringham.

Andrew used to live at Royal Lodge before his eviction. He then moved to the Sandringham Estate.

The hearing is due to begin privately on Thursday afternoon. Police will first ask the judge to keep some documents from public view.

The court will then begin considering the attempt to quash the warrants. That process will examine whether the warrants were lawfully issued.

Andrew was arrested in February (Credit: Zak Hussein)

Why Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested

Andrew was arrested on his 66th birthday and taken to Aylsham police station. He was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Andrew was released under investigation later that day.

His arrest followed information emerging from Epstein files published by the US Department of Justice in January.

They included emails appearing to show official documents being shared with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and others. At the time of those alleged exchanges, Andrew was serving as the UK’s trade envoy.

He had already lost his titles as prince and Duke of York over his past links with Epstein. Other emails appeared to indicate contact continued beyond the point Andrew publicly said it had ended.

He has consistently denied wrongdoing in his associations with Epstein.

Thames Valley Police investigation remains active

Thames Valley Police says the wider investigation remains active.

The force previously said it was working with the US Department of Justice to obtain potentially relevant information.

Detectives have also said allegations of sexual misconduct could be considered within the public office inquiry. Meanwhile, police say their investigation is continuing.

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No decision on Andrew’s bid has been announced. Thursday’s hearing will initially focus on the police request concerning private documents.

Further consideration of the warrants’ legality is expected to follow.

ED! has contacted representatives for Andrew for comment.

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