I’m A Celebrity star Wayne Rooney previously revealed he is deaf in his left ear and explained how it affects his work on Match of the Day.

The 41-year-old, who is taking part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! this year, discussed his hearing during a behind-the-scenes segment for the BBC football programme.

Wayne Rooney previously opened up about being deaf in one ear (Credit: Aaron Parfitt)

Wayne Rooney’s Match of the Day difficulty

During the segment earlier this year, Wayne asked a crew member to put his earpiece in his right ear, instead of his left.

Explaining the request, he said: “Can I do it in this ear? I used to close the talkback. The problem is I’m deaf in my left ear.

“So when it’s too loud I struggle to hear what Kelly Cates [MOTD presenter] or whoever is saying.”

NHS advice on getting hearing checked

The NHS advises anyone whose hearing is gradually getting worse to make an appointment with their GP.

However, sudden hearing loss in one or both ears needs urgent medical advice through a GP or NHS 111. The same advice applies if hearing deteriorates over a few days or weeks.

Wayne is getting stuck into the jungle chaos this year (Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock)

Why Wayne Rooney is doing I’m A Celebrity

Wayne signed up for this year’s I’m A Celebrity, two years after his wife Coleen joined the show’s 2024 line-up.

Before heading into the jungle, Wayne told ITV: “It’s a show I’ve always wanted to do. Me and Coleen would sit there watching and we both always said, ‘If we were going to do one, it’s the show to do.’

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Wayne Rooney slammed by viewers for putting Mariella Frostrup on cooking duty amid camp tension

“Coleen did it a couple of years ago and then this year it came about because of the way it fell – me not being great as a manager.

“And obviously not working full time as a player has given me time where I could do it, so I thought, why not?”

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