This Morning star Alison Hammond has revealed she spent a year working as a hair salon receptionist despite already being a familiar face on television.

The presenter shared the story while hosting the British Hairdressing Awards on Monday, November 23. She explained that she had sought work outside television during a quieter period on This Morning.

Alison has previously discussed the financial ups and downs of her career, including a time when she couldn’t pay her mortgage despite being famous.

Alison Hammond revealed she had a second job despite her This Morning fame (Credit: Photo by Danny Martindale/Shutterstock)

This Morning’s Alison Hammond recalls her Birmingham salon job

In a video obtained by The Sun, Alison addressed the awards audience and explained that she had approached her local hairdresser in Birmingham and asked for a job.

She then named the business where she worked, saying: “Believe it or not, I was really famous and I worked for a whole year at Merluza Hairdressers in Hall Green and I absolutely loved it.”

There were friendships to take away from the experience, too. Alison added: “I made friends with so many people.”

In her earlier reflections on career difficulties in 2024, Alison described other setbacks alongside her financial worries. Those included losing opportunities involving a BBC dance-show pilot and a cancelled game show.

Alison is a regular presenter on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond jokes about This Morning work

Explaining the circumstances behind her move into salon work, Alison brought another familiar television name into the story: Peter Andre.

Speaking on stage, she joked: “I worked at a hairdressers. It was a year where This Morning weren’t giving me much work, Peter Andre was taking it all!”

Read more: Alison Hammond apologises after missing Prince Harry’s calls after her hospitalisation

Alison now regularly hosts This Morning and The Great British Bake Off, contrasting with the shortage of assignments she described during her speech.

At the hairdressing ceremony, she was on hosting duties throughout the evening and presented trophies to the winners. Other guests included Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden and hairdresser Chris Appleton.

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