Shirley Ballas has made her red carpet debut with Giuseppe Nonnis at the Beauty Awards amid romance rumours.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge, 66, attended the event with the Italian dancer, 36, on Monday, November 23. In photos obtained by MailOnline, Shirley and Giuseppe were seen holding hands.

Shirley and Giuseppe had already been linked in reports in September.

Shirley frequently comments on his Instagram posts (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Shirley Ballas and Giuseppe Nonnis share a dance connection

Their connection also extends to the dance floor. Giuseppe reportedly partnered Shirley at events during the Blackpool Dance Festival in May. They had also danced together in Hong Kong earlier in the year.

Before the awards appearance, Giuseppe’s former fiancée, Ukrainian dancer Daria Chesnokova, had spoken about the possibility of a romance between the pair.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday in September, Daria said she had introduced them and would regard a relationship as a betrayal.

Daria told the newspaper that Shirley had mentored her for nearly two decades. She explained that she had looked up to Shirley for years and viewed her as a mother figure in the world of dance.

She said: “She saw us and knew how much we loved each other so to be with him romantically is the ultimate betrayal.”

At the time, Daria also said she was unaware of any romance and trusted Giuseppe’s assurances that nothing was happening between him and Shirley.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giuseppe Nonnis (@giuseppenonnis)

Shirley on relationships after Danny Taylor split

Shirley previously split from fiancé Danny Taylor in 2024 after six years together.

In an October interview with Prima, she said she had no desire to marry again.

She also explained that she would keep any future relationship private, having faced judgement over the age difference between her and Danny.

Shirley had previously spoken on a podcast about losing hope of finding love again. She described being so focused on her work that she struggled with relationships.

She said she had thought her last boyfriend was the right person for her, only for that relationship to come to an end too.

Read more: Shirley Ballas insists she isn’t moving to the US following successful Dancing With The Stars debut

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