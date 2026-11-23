Zoe Ball has opened up about the sadness she still feels over her split and its impact on her children.

The 56-year-old was answering a listener’s dilemma on Dig It, the podcast she hosts with Jo Whiley. The listener was weighing up whether to stay in her marriage.

Zoe discussed her 2016 separation from ex-husband Norman Cook, better known as Fatboy Slim, while considering the listener’s situation.

Zoe opened up about her split (Credit: Dig It with Jo Whiley and Zoe Ball / YouTube)

Zoe Ball reflects on separating from Norman Cook

Zoe described the fear of telling a partner that a relationship has reached its end. She recalled worrying about everyone involved, as well as how the practical side of separating would work.

Her advice came from having faced that uncertainty herself. She told the listener: “Something I can tell you from personal experience is, yes it is a lot to go through but you will come out the other side of it.”

Zoe and Norman married in 1999 and finalised their divorce in 2020, and have remained on good terms. They share a son, Woody, and a daughter, Nelly.

Alongside her reassurance to the listener, Zoe acknowledged that sadness still surfaces. She said: “And I sometimes still feel this deep sadness that my kids came from a broken home, you know.”

Zoe and Norman finalised their divorce in 2020 (Credit: Splash News)

Zoe Ball opens up about her marriage split

She explained that their children were ultimately okay, although the separation had been difficult for everyone.

However, Zoe also spoke about separated couples who maintain friendships and continue raising their children separately. She stressed that reaching a point where everyone feels okay takes time, rather than happening immediately.

For the listener facing that decision, her message combined an acknowledgement of the difficulty with encouragement about what could follow.

She added: “The fact that you know you need to do this, you will all be better in the end. The kids will be fine, it’s amazing how resilient kids can be.”

Zoe’s co-host, Jo, reflected on her own marriage (Credit: Dig It with Jo Whiley and Zoe Ball / YouTube)

Jo Whiley discusses pressures on long-term relationships

Jo also reflected on her own long relationship with husband Steve Morton during the conversation.

She acknowledged that they can irritate each other, while still enjoying spending time together.

She said: “We do genuinely really enjoy each other’s company even though there are times when we’re very irritated by each other and things are really tough.”

Jo pointed to outside pressures that can make a long-term relationship harder to navigate. She mentioned menopause, concerns involving parents and children, work and finances as pressures that can affect how people behave.

Read more: Zoe Ball pays heartbreaking tribute following Alan Boyd’s death: ‘Whatever shall we do without you’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.