Oti Mabuse has welcomed her second child with her husband Marius Iepure, sharing family photos as their daughter met her new baby brother.

The 36-year-old announced the happy news on Instagram on Monday, November 23, with a message signed by both parents.

The couple announced they were expecting their second child in June. Their daughter was born in late 2023.

Alongside the announcement, Oti thanked friends and family for supporting them throughout the pregnancy. She also paid tribute to her obstetrician and the wider medical team.

She said she had received care from the third week of pregnancy, acknowledging that the experience had been difficult.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oti Mabuse (@otimabuse)

Oti Mabuse shares first photos of baby boy

The photographs included Oti holding her newborn in a hospital bed and the couple introducing their little girl to her brother for the first time.

Describing those first moments together, Oti wrote: “Watching our little girl become a big sister has been one of the sweetest parts of it all. We keep looking at each other like, ‘Can you believe this is our family?’ All four of us together, and our hearts feel so full. We feel complete.”

Before her son’s arrival, Oti had shared her fears about giving birth again in a September Instagram post.

She had previously spoken about her daughter’s premature arrival and the six weeks she spent in neonatal intensive care.

Looking back, Oti recalled the monitors, wires and anxious waits for updates. She credited her obstetrician and the NHS neonatal team with saving both their lives.

She described carrying gratitude alongside fear during her second pregnancy, while hoping this birth would bring a gentler experience.

Oti Mabuse has announced the birth of her second baby (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Motsi Mabuse and Zoe Ball congratulate Oti

Oti’s sister, Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse, was among those celebrating the family’s news in the comments.

She wrote: “Pure love. AUNTIE LOVES YOU SO MUCH ALREADY FROM THE MOMENT I KNEW YOU WERE COMING I LOVED YOU.”

Read more: Strictly pro Maddie Ingoldsby left ‘hurt’ by Oti Mabuse as former champ ‘burns bridges’ with show bosses

Zoe Ball also sent her love to the couple, commenting: “Oh darlings, congratulations gorgeous family. Love to you all.”

Joanne Clifton congratulated Oti and her family too, noting how close together their babies would be born.

You can leave your congratulations for Oti and Marius on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.