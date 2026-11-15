Strictly pro Maddie Ingoldsby left ‘hurt’ by Oti Mabuse as former champ ‘burns bridges’ with show bosses

Oti Mabuse could miss out on future Strictly Come Dancing work after her podcast criticism reportedly upset programme bosses.

The Sun claims some senior figures have taken issue with her recent commentary on The Fifth Judge.

Her comments about new professional Maddie Ingoldsby are among the remarks that have reportedly upset the people involved.

Oti launched the podcast with her husband, Marius, this year, offering her assessment of the weekend’s Strictly routines.

Oti has left some at Strictly unhappy, according to reports (Credit: ITV / Shutterstock)

Oti Mabuse’s Strictly working relationship

Oti maintained close ties with the programme after leaving her role as a professional dancer.

Those connections included invitations to return as a choreographer.

Oti confirmed her return as a choreographer in September 2025. She left the professional line-up in 2022, after seven years on the programme.

The behind-the-scenes job did not mark a return to competing with a celebrity partner. She spoke enthusiastically about working with the show’s professional dancers.

“When Oti’s podcast was first announced, it did cause some discussion about how it appeared to heavily rely on the BBC’s Strictly output. However, given the good continuing relationship between her and the BBC, bosses expected her to not stray into any sort of dangerous territory. But since its launch, Oti’s comments have actually been seen by some to be rather unfavourable,” they claimed.

The source then told the paper: “She probably won’t be asked back to work with the show until the dust has settled.”

Maddie has reportedly been left ‘hurt’ by Oti’s comments (Credit: BBC)

Oti Mabuse’s podcast comments and Maddie’s approach

Oti has hit out at Maddie recently on the podcast.

“It’s giving Dancing With The Stars but this is not Dancing With The Stars. She’s done so many ballroom dances she’s not listening,” the South African dancer said of the new pro. “So she’s like, ‘I’m going to do whatever I want,’ and she’s gonna get low scores.”

A source close to Maddie has claimed that the dancer has been left “hurt” by Oti’s remarks.

Speaking to the publication, the source added: “Oti’s comments have upset a lot of people on Strictly. Everyone has always backed Oti and wanted her to remain a loyal friend to the show, but the sentiment has changed over recent weeks. It has been rather upsetting for those who have championed her to see.”

Oti defended

However, a source has claimed there is “no malice” in Oti’s comments, and that she is trying to treat commenting on the show like a professional. They added that the dancer “loves” Strictly, and it’ll “always feel like home to her”.

ED! has contacted Maddie and Oti’s representatives for comment. The BBC declined to comment.

Read more: Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood under fire as he slams illegal lifts in Dani Dyer and Nikita Kuzmin’s routine: ‘You’re taking the mick’

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