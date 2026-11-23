Netflix’s The Trials of Karen Read has arrived today (Monday, November 23), bringing one of America’s most controversial murder cases to a whole new audience of viewers. But why is she back in court tomorrow?

Karen Read was found not guilty of murdering her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, in June 2025. But while the three-part documentary revisits the dramatic case, the story is far from over. In fact, Read is due back in a Massachusetts courtroom tomorrow (Tuesday, November 24).

So why is she facing another court hearing despite being cleared of murder? Here’s what viewers need to know about the latest developments.

Karen Read is heading back to Plymouth County Superior Court tomorrow (Credit: Netflix)

Could Karen Read face another murder trial?

Despite her upcoming court appearance, Read cannot be prosecuted again for O’Keefe’s murder.

Her original trial concluded without a verdict in July 2024, resulting in a mistrial. However, on June 18, 2025, jurors in her second trial acquitted her of second-degree murder, manslaughter while driving under the influence, and leaving the scene of a collision causing death.

The US Constitution protects defendants from being tried twice for the same offence following an acquittal, under a principle known as double jeopardy.

Read wasn’t cleared of every charge, though. She was found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol and received a sentence of one year’s probation.

Why is Karen Read back in court tomorrow?

Although her criminal proceedings have ended, Read remains at the centre of a separate legal battle with O’Keefe’s family.

They are pursuing a civil wrongful death lawsuit against her, with the next hearing scheduled for tomorrow at Plymouth County Superior Court in Massachusetts.

The hearing will focus on summary judgment motions. Essentially, both sides can ask the judge to settle particular legal claims without proceeding to a full trial, potentially reducing the issues a future jury must consider.

Read isn’t the only defendant named in the family’s lawsuit. Two Canton bars, C.F. McCarthy’s and Waterfall Bar & Grille, are also facing claims.

The couple visited the establishments on the night O’Keefe died in January 2022. His family alleges staff continued supplying Read with alcohol despite her already being intoxicated.

While one claim was dismissed by a judge in October 2025, the remaining legal action has been allowed to proceed.

What’s different about Karen Read’s civil lawsuit?

One crucial distinction between the two cases is how much evidence is required to establish responsibility.

During Read’s murder trial, prosecutors had to convince jurors of her guilt “beyond a reasonable doubt”. Her lawyers successfully cast doubt on the prosecution’s case, challenging the police investigation and questioning evidence gathered at the scene.

However, the burden of proof in civil proceedings is considerably less demanding.

For O’Keefe’s relatives to succeed, they only need to show it is “more likely than not” that Read caused his death.

Unlike the criminal proceedings, the lawsuit cannot result in Read being imprisoned. The family is instead pursuing financial compensation.

What other legal battles does Karen Read face?

The November 24 hearing is another step towards a civil jury trial, which is currently set to get underway on April 5, 2027.

But that isn’t the only case Read is dealing with.

In April 2026, four witnesses from her criminal trials brought defamation proceedings against her. They allege she wrongly implicated them in O’Keefe’s death.

Read has also taken legal action herself. Earlier in November, Massachusetts State Police agreed to a $100,000 settlement relating to her allegations about offensive messages exchanged by officers.

That agreement hasn’t brought all her claims to an end, however. Separate lawsuits involving the town of Canton and a number of individuals remain ongoing.

So, although Netflix viewers have now seen how Read’s murder trial unfolded, her legal troubles are continuing, with another significant courtroom date just hours away.

Read more: Man known online as ‘Alpha Sadist’ manipulated British woman for years before Florida murder, court told

The Trials of Karen Read is available to stream on Netflix now.

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