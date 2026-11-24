Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Jodie is preparing to take Lily out of the country, as David and Shona desperately try to track down their missing daughter.

With Christmas approaching, the pressure is mounting on the cobbles. And while the search for Lily takes a dangerous turn, Betsy is determined to expose Idris, using Brody to get the answers she needs.

Elsewhere, Gary tries to protect Marco from Ross’s prison bullying, Christina makes another discovery about Rachel, and Hope has romance on her mind.

Read on for 19 Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

Lily is upset to leave her family (Credit: ITV)

Jodie plans to escape with Lily

1. Jodie reveals her plan to flee to Amsterdam

David and Shona are becoming increasingly frustrated by the lack of progress in finding Lily, but Lisa insists the police are doing everything they can.

Meanwhile, Jodie tells Lily that they are going to hide in a lorry and make their way to Amsterdam.

2. Lily spots a message from home

As the search continues, Shona records a video of David pleading with Lily to return home. Doug also gets involved by putting together missing posters.

When Lily notices a notification on Jodie’s phone revealing that David is live, she becomes aware that her family are still trying to reach her. But will she get the chance to watch his message?

Jodie is determined to leave with Lily (Credit: ITV)

3. Jodie tricks the police

Lisa manages to trace a phone, prompting officers to rush to the car. But their efforts are wasted when it turns out to be a decoy.

Jodie then tells Lily they need to get to the ferry so they can begin their new life together. However, Lily is clearly starting to feel uneasy about what is happening.

4. Shona makes a breakthrough

Back at home, David remembers something important from his conversation with Lily. He recalls hearing a train in the background, which gives Shona an idea.

She remembers living near the railway tracks when they were younger, and the pair waste no time rushing to the flat.

But Jodie is already telling Lily that it’s time for them to leave.

5. Shona decides to cut Jodie out of the family

David and Shona are left furious when Lisa tells them that Jodie won’t face any charges.

With the ordeal causing so much heartache, Shona makes a huge decision to cut Jodie off from the family.

But will the pair manage to get Lily home?

Betsy knows Brody is hiding something (Credit: ITV)

Betsy sets out to expose Idris

6. Betsy becomes suspicious of Brody

While in the Rovers, Betsy notices a message from Idris on Brody’s phone. She tells Lauren that she suspects Brody was involved in the damage at the factory.

When she tries to get answers from him, Brody quickly makes himself scarce, only adding to her suspicions.

7. Betsy hatches a plan at Lauren’s party

Idris gives Carla until the end of the following day to respond to his offer, leaving Betsy determined to uncover what is really going on.

At Lauren’s 21st birthday celebrations, Betsy slips shots into Brody’s drink in the hope of getting him to talk.

But will her plan pay off?

8. Carla confronts Brody over his message

Carla is stunned when she later sees a screenshot of Brody’s message to Idris.

She tells him she won’t go to the police if he agrees to help them bring Idris down.

But is Brody prepared to turn against him?

9. Idris starts asking questions

Idris spots Carla and Brody talking and immediately wants to know what they have been discussing.

Brody insists he hasn’t revealed anything, but he soon starts ignoring Idris’ calls.

Betsy, meanwhile, tries to convince him that helping Carla take Idris down is his best chance of finally being free.

Marco is struggling inside (Credit: ITV)

Gary tries to protect Marco from Ross

10. Gary takes the blame for Marco in Coronation Street spoilers

Ross tells Amy that he is keeping an eye on Marco while they are in prison together.

However, Gary encourages Marco to report Ross’ bullying to the governor. When Ross later demands to know why Marco has spoken to the prison governor, Gary steps in and covers for him.

11. Ross cruelly plays with Marco’s hopes

Gary’s attempts to help don’t go unnoticed for long, as Ross knows the truth about the motorhome explosion.

He decides to wind Marco up by pretending he is going to be released early, only to take pleasure in telling him that it isn’t happening.

But Coronation Street spoilers reveal Gary is forced to play along with Ross’ cruel game.

Izzy is shocked at Maria’s anger (Credit: ITV)

12. Maria loses her temper with Jake in Coronation Street spoilers

Maria threatens to tell Izzy about the motorhome if Jake doesn’t start treating his mum properly.

Later, she and Izzy catch Jake spraying graffiti on a wheelie bin, leaving Maria furious.

But how will Izzy react to his behaviour?

Lucy officially moves in with Christina (Credit: ITV)

Christina uncovers more about Rachel in Coronation Street spoilers

13. Rachel’s best friend Saskia arrives

Tim introduces Christina and Todd to Saskia, who was Rachel’s best friend.

Christina is shocked when Saskia explains that Rachel used to be the life and soul of the party before she had Lucy.

Later, Christina asks Lucy about her mum’s friends. Lucy reveals that her dad didn’t like Rachel’s social circle, but becomes annoyed when Christina starts speaking badly about Richie.

The police pay a visit to Lucy (Credit: ITV)

14. Lucy panics after confiding in Christina

Lucy turns to Sally and admits that she has told Christina something she shouldn’t have.

She later lets herself back into the house, only to panic when she hears Christina on the phone.

Assuming Christina is speaking to the police, Lucy is left fearing the worst.

15. The police arrive at Lucy’s door in Coronation Street spoilers

However, Coronation Street spoilers confirm Christina reassures Lucy that she will help her however she can.

But their conversation is interrupted when the police arrive. What do they want with Lucy?

Sam is shocked by Hope’s wishes (Credit: ITV)

Hope sets her sights on Sam in Coronation Street spoilers

16. Hope makes up a story about her love life

Hope starts inviting friends to her birthday party, but finds herself being teased about still being a virgin.

Rather than admit the truth, she lies and claims that she and Sam are already having sex.

17. Hope tells Sam what she wants for her birthday

As the birthday celebrations get closer, Hope makes her wishes clear to Sam, telling him that all she wants is for them to have sex.

Sam later admits that he likes her, but explains that he would rather take things slowly.

Will Hope be happy to wait?

Adam extends an olive branch to Daniel (Credit: ITV)

More Coronation Street spoilers

18. Ken tries to bring Daniel and Adam together

Ken admits to Amy that Daniel and Adam’s ongoing feud is getting him down.

When Idris offers to organise an engagement party for Adam, he reluctantly agrees, but sees an opportunity to invite Daniel along.

Could this finally persuade the pair to put their differences aside?

19. Bernie puts Kit first in Coronation Street spoilers

Bernie makes a big decision to cancel her own hospital appointment so she can concentrate on Kit.

Read more: ‘It has to be him!’ Coronation Street fans ‘work out’ who buys the factory from Carla, and it’s not Idris