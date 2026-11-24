I’m A Celebrity star Joanna Page has previously opened up about the “massive arguments” with her husband James Thornton that almost led the couple to divorce.

The couple got married in 2003 and have been together ever since. They share four children: Eva, 13, Kit, 11, Noah, nine, and four-year-old Boe.

But it appears not everything has gone swimmingly for the pair. Joanna has revealed that during lockdown in 2020, she and James came close to divorcing – and even went a month without speaking.

Joanna and James have been married since 2003 (Credit: Jerry Scott / Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

Joanna Page reveals lockdown struggles with husband James

During lockdown, Joanna and James seemingly came to blows quite a few times. Things got so bad that they both used to “threaten to divorce” each other.

She previously revealed to The Sun: “We spent the whole of the first lockdown arguing and threatening to divorce each other.

“Then we went through a month of literally not saying a single word to each other. We came out of that a bit numb and deadened and desperate for anything we could get because we just argued so much.”

However, it wasn’t until they were able to spend time alone after schools reopened that they managed to get through the rough patch.

She admitted they could finally “talk” to each other again, and she was able to “fancy” James once more.

Joanna has spoken candidly about her marriage (Credit: YouTube)

How Joanna and James have made their marriage work

However, speaking about their lockdown clashes isn’t the only time Joanna has opened up about the struggles of marriage.

Earlier this year, she admitted that they do have “massive arguments” and can sometimes “hate each other”.

She explained to the Daily Mail: “If you’re going through 26 years of marriage like me, it’s not always going to be wonderful. It’s going to be pretty rubbish, and sometimes, you end up hating each other.

“You get bored of each other, we do disagree with each other, we have massive arguments.”

Joanna admitted that many of their problems stemmed from her co-sleeping with Boe for four years. As a result, they found it “difficult” when she moved back into their marital bed.

Despite all the arguments, Joanna and James remain happily married, with her assuring everyone that things “suddenly become wonderful” between the pair.

Joanna and James use podcast as chance to ‘talk’

Comparing them to “two ships passing in the night”, Joanna said the couple decided they needed a place where they could talk to each other.

James subsequently became a co-host on Joanna’s podcast, Lush! This gives them the chance to sit down and chat about things they might not otherwise have had the opportunity to discuss.

Speaking about the effect of the podcast, Joanna admitted: “We talked and talked and talked and when it finished, he was like a new man. He was buzzing, and full of life and we really connected.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Joanna Page ‘had no energy’ amid an underactive thyroid

What did you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!