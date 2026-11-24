I’m A Celebrity star Claire Sweeney has opened up about leaving strict dieting behind, with treats still on the menu alongside walking, yoga and Pilates.

Speaking to Closer in October, the actress explained that she now takes a different approach to food from the rules she followed when she was younger.

She said: “I feel strong and in good shape. I’m really looking after myself. I’m embracing every age.”

Claire added in the interview: “I feel fit. I eat sensibly, and I rest, which is very important, too. I’m quite disciplined but I don’t deny myself. I used to be very, very strict about my diet when I was younger. But now, I’m all for the ‘one little treat’.”

I’m A Celebrity’s Claire Sweeney has opened up about her diet and fitness secrets (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

I’m A Celebrity star Claire Sweeney’s early morning beach walks

Long walks have been part of that picture, including during a Christmas holiday when Claire started her days on the beach.

In an interview with BEST, she described combining an early start with a podcast.

“I went on holiday at Christmas and every morning I’d get up at 6.30am and go for a long walk along the beach and listen to The Mel Robbins Podcast,” Claire said.

Beyond walking, according to Closer, Claire’s exercise choices include hot yoga and Pilates.

Claire Sweeney is in the I’m A Celebrity jungle (Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock)

Claire Sweeney shares her outlook on getting older

In her Closer interview, Claire also spoke warmly about getting older. She said she was looking after herself and embracing every age.

Her focus wasn’t solely on exercise: she also reflected on her work, her son and feeling grateful for her life.

She’s currently in the Australian jungle for this year’s I’m A Celebrity. She appears alongside the likes of Wayne Rooney, Joanna Page and Chloe Burrows.

Read more: ‘Distraught’ I’m A Celebrity star Claire Sweeney’s distress after ex Ricky Hatton’s shock death: ‘She loved him very much’

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