Claire Sweeney was “absolutely devastated” after boxer Ricky Hatton died, according to her best friend Pete Price.

Speaking to The Mirror, Pete described how the loss affected the actress, who is now appearing on I’m A Celebrity.

The boxer died in September 2025, aged 46. Claire shared an Instagram tribute in the days that followed.

Ricky died last September (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Claire Sweeney’s tribute to Ricky Hatton

For the post, Claire shared a video montage of Ricky, accompanied by Elvis Presley’s If I Can Dream.

She wrote: “I’ve needed a few days to process the devastating news about my dear friend Ricky.”

In her message, Claire offered condolences to his children and granddaughter. She also remembered his long-serving manager, Paul Speak, known as Speaky, and his friends.

She closed her tribute with a message to Ricky: “Ricky, you were the people’s champ. We adored and cherished you. Love you always.”

Before his death, Claire had also publicly backed his planned return to boxing. She shared a video announcing the comeback just weeks beforehand.

Ricky had moved into coaching after retiring and had a fight planned for December. “This is brilliant,” she captioned it.

‘She loved Ricky very much’

Pete spoke about Claire’s support for Ricky’s family: “She was just devastated, absolutely devastated. She was so loyal to Ricky’s family and Ricky’s mum.”

Claire and Ricky had dated for eight months in 2024, having grown closer while taking part in Dancing On Ice that January.

Their connection went back much further. Claire had previously said they had known each other for 25 years before becoming a couple.

Their romance ended in December 2024. Pete explained that their busy schedules had made the relationship difficult.

He said: “She loved Ricky very much…they made a pact between each other to go their own separate ways, but they stayed as friends.”

“She was distraught… She took it very, very badly when he died.”

Claire made her I’m A Celebrity debut on Monday (Credit: ITV)

Claire in the I’m A Celebrity jungle

Pete expects Ricky’s death to come up in conversation between Claire and her campmates during the series.

She is part of the 2026 line-up alongside former footballer Wayne Rooney, actress Joanna Page and singer Ricky Wilson.

Other contestants include presenter AJ Odudu, journalist Mariella Frostrup, model Leomie Anderson, YouTuber Sharky and reality star Chloe Burrows.

The line-up also features Paralympian Ade Adepitan and comedians Jack Skipper and Leigh Francis.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Claire Sweeney’s hidden condition that she revealed had spread

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