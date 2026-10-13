Eamonn Holmes’ girlfriend poses in bikini amid cryptic message about ‘knowing her worth’ after ‘moving out of his home’

Eamonn Holmes’ girlfriend, Katie Alexander, has shared an Instagram message about self-worth and finding peace while the star recovers from a stroke.

The Sun reports Katie shared the update after reportedly moving out of Eamonn’s rented Surrey flat.

A source told The Sun on Sunday that the couple remain together, despite the change in living arrangements.

The insider said: “Katie is still very much together with Eamonn and in love, but she’s moved out of the flat. It’s an incredibly sad situation — she loved it there and the time they spent together making it home.”

The source also described Katie as a significant support during Eamonn’s illness. They said she was hoping he would regain his fitness so the couple could get their lives back on track.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayti Alexa (@katster32)

Eamonn Holmes’ girlfriend Katie Alexander shares Instagram message about self-worth

Her latest Instagram update featured selfies alongside pictures from her travels. One showed Katie looking into the distance in a blue top. The Sun also reported that she appeared in a bikini.

The focus of her accompanying message was feeling comfortable within herself, rather than relying on approval from others.

“There is a quiet kind of strength in becoming comfortable with who you are. No longer needing to prove, explain or seek validation – just choosing peace, protecting your energy and finding beauty in the life you creating,” she wrote.

“Softness is strength. Peace is luxury. And knowing your worth changes everything.”

She then captioned the post: “Starting with yourself.”

Katie moved out recently (Credit: Timmie/Shutterstock)

Eamonn’s recovery and living arrangements

The couple began dating in 2024. Katie reportedly moved into Eamonn’s home within months of their relationship beginning.

Katie lives in West Yorkshire and had been dividing her time between there and the flat.

She is a mother of three and works as a relationship counsellor.

Eamonn’s family is now understood to be managing his financial affairs, according to The Sun.

Eamonn’s television future has also been the subject of reports. Claims that he would not return to his GB News breakfast role have been denied by the channel’s bosses.

The newspaper said it remained unclear where the presenter would stay after leaving hospital.

Read more: Ruth Langsford gushes over ‘amazing’ girls trip as ex Eamonn Holmes’ girlfriend ‘moves out of his home’

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