Ruth Langsford gushes over ‘amazing’ girls trip as ex Eamonn Holmes’ girlfriend ‘moves out of his home’

Ruth Langsford has escaped to Italy for a sun-soaked girls’ trip with TV pal Lucy Alexander, just days after ex-husband Eamonn Holmes was dealt a blow.

The Loose Women presenter documented their lively break on social media.

The getaway coincides with claims that Eamonn Holmes’ girlfriend, Katie Alexander, has moved out of their Surrey flat amid his stroke recovery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Alexander (@lucyalexandertv)

Ruth Langsford shares Italian trip with Lucy Alexander

Ruth, 66, travelled with Homes Under The Hammer presenter Lucy Alexander, 56.

The friends began their holiday with fizz at Fortnum and Mason’s airport bar. They later took ferries during stops around the Amalfi Coast, Ischia, Positano and Capri.

Lucy shared a holiday round-up and described Ruth as her ideal travel companion. She said the pair had enjoyed plenty of wine, food and laughter.

Ruth was equally enthusiastic, writing: “The most AMAZING trip!”

She said the Italian Riviera had lived up to her expectations. Ruth also thanked Citalia Holidays for the invitation and praised the stress-free experience.

However, she joked that the many ferry journeys had tested her nerves. Ruth also told Lucy: “Thanks for all the laughs and all the Limoncellos!”

Fans quickly celebrated the pair’s adventure. “We love this! Girls on tour,” one fan wrote.

“I would definitely watch that series ‘Lucy and Ruth’s Italian adventures’,” another said. “Cheers, ladies! Looks like a wonderful trip,” a third added.

The break comes after Ruth opened up about therapy following her separation. She also described the end of her marriage as a huge shock in her book.

Katie moved out of their home (Credit: Timmie/Shutterstock)

Katie Alexander reportedly leaves Eamonn Holmes’ flat

Meanwhile, The Sun says Eamonn’s girlfriend, Katie, 45, cleared her belongings from the rented three-bedroom Surrey property on Friday.

She is said to be devastated by the change. However, a source insisted the move did not signal a break-up.

The source told The Sun on Sunday: “Katie is still very much together with Eamonn and in love, but she’s moved out of the flat.”

Katie was also described as an important source of support following Eamonn’s illness. The source said she wants him to regain full fitness.

Eamonn, 66, began renting the flat after his separation from Ruth. He has remained in hospital since falling ill in April.

His family is now understood to be handling his financial affairs. The newspaper also reports that Eamonn will not return to GB News’ breakfast programme.

Ruth and Eamonn announced their separation in May 2024. They had been married for 14 years and together for 27 years.

Read more: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have ‘reached crunch point’ amid divorce drama: ‘She is incredibly frustrated and upset’

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.