Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Christmas plans ‘revealed’ amid fears over ‘awkward’ royal reunion

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly plan to spend Christmas with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

PEOPLE says it has confirmed the couple’s festive plans.

Their plans would mean another Christmas apart from the royals, who traditionally gather at Sandringham. King Charles’ estate in Norfolk hosted Harry and Meghan’s last royal Christmas in 2018.

That year, they joined Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and wife Kate for the Christmas Day church service. Photographs showed Meghan walking beside Kate on their way to St Mary Magdalene Church.

Meghan and Harry could reportedly spend Christmas with her mother (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry’s family ties ahead of Christmas

Harry has expressed a desire to reconcile with William, but the brothers remain out of direct contact, according to reports. People close to William and Kate say the hurt behind their estrangement remains deep.

It comes after Harry and Meghan’s tell-all interviews and his explosive memoir Spare, which contained damning allegations about the now Prince and Princess of Wales.

Meanwhile, it’s believed that Harry continues to speak to King Charles by phone.

In July, he and Meghan took their two children to tea with Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House. They are not believed to have seen the king since.

A source told The Sunday Times why they believed a Sandringham reunion would not happen: “They know it would be too awkward and too difficult. They also know they’re not going to be invited, and they’re not waiting for an invitation.”

Doria Ragland’s wishes will shape Sussex holiday plans

Christmas is not their only planned celebration with Doria. PEOPLE reports that Harry and Meghan also intend to spend Thanksgiving with her.

Doria lives in California, making a trip there likely for Christmas. However, her preference will determine where they celebrate both holidays.

Doria Ragland will reportedly spend the festive period with Meghan and Harry (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan Nottingham engagements

Elsewhere, it’s reported that Harry and Meghan will visit Nottingham this week.

They’ll reportedly step out on Thursday October 15 for their first official joint engagements since returning to Britain over the summer.

Nottingham already holds a milestone for Harry and Meghan. The city hosted their first visit following their engagement announcement in 2017.

The couple moved back to Britain in August and prioritised settling their children into their new home and school.

Read more: Prince Harry reveals his strict rule with wife Meghan Markle

Last month, sources claimed the Sussexes were happy to be back in Britain. A source close to Harry and Meghan said settling both children remained the couple’s immediate priority. The source added to PEOPLE: “They are happy to be back.”

The insider added: “Everything else will fall into place when the time is right.”

ED! has contacted representatives for Harry and Meghan for comment.

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