Prince Harry has revealed the 10-day rule he follows when spending time away from Meghan Markle and their children.

Speaking on MasterClass, the duke explained how he balances family life with work and a sense of purpose. The 42-year-old said being with his family brings him energy, joy and happiness, particularly time with his children.

During the MasterClass episode, his reflections also covered the loss of Princess Diana and the guilt he once felt about finding happiness. He described a change in perspective that helped him stop treating sadness as proof of love for his mother.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have moved back to the UK (Credit: Shutterstock / SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry explains his 10-day family rule with Meghan and their children

Harry’s comments came during Redefining Grief: Building Resilience Through Loss, released on the educational platform this week.

The duke set out his family boundary alongside the importance of maintaining purpose through his work. He explained his approach.

He said: “The key to maintaining that balance is spending no more than 10 days away from my wife and kids. It’s about balancing my work and sense of purpose with being a dad and a husband.”

Read more: Meghan Markle steps out following UK return in ‘£28,000’ outfit

Harry and his family moved back to the UK in August after six years living in the US. It followed their departure from royal duties.

The family is believed to be feeling settled in Britain.

Harry has also been carrying out charitable engagements both in Britain and overseas but Meghan has not accompanied him at those recent UK events.

Prince Harry and Meghan had been living across the pond in the US for the past six years (Credit: Shutterstock/ SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry reflects on grief after Diana’s death

During the conversation, Prince Harry spoke about his mum Diana. Diana died in 1997, when Harry was 12.

He recalled being unable to cry when he first heard that his mother had died. Prince Harry said he cried at her burial but not again for almost two decades.

At the time, he mistook that emotional shutdown for strength. He described himself as a boy who lacked permission to fall apart or guidance on healing.

Harry said: “I felt like I had to be sad and I had to be emotionally numb in order to prove to her that I missed her.”

Harry said in reality, he discovered that his mother “just wanted me to be happy”.

That realisation changed how Harry looked at his life. He said it freed him and gave him a different outlook.

Prince Harry hopes to protect Diana’s legacy

Harry also discussed carrying Diana’s legacy forward through his work.

The duke said he had not initially recognised how closely his interests resembled the causes his mother supported.

He added: “Everything I do, everything I put my energy towards, I hope that my mother will be proud of.”

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