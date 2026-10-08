Meghan Markle stepped out in London wearing an outfit reportedly worth more than £28,000 for tea with Malala Yousafzai after moving back to the UK.

Pictures published by the Daily Mail showed the pair leaving Claridge’s in Mayfair after their meeting. They shared a warm farewell hug outside the hotel’s foyer when their afternoon catch-up ended.

The appearance follows Meghan and Prince Harry’s reported UK return, after several years based in California.

It is believed to be her first public appearance in the capital since Queen Elizabeth II’s September 2022 funeral. She has passed through Heathrow since then, but reportedly avoided central London amid security concerns.

Meghan was seen out and about (Credit: Cover Images)

Meghan Markle’s £28,000 Claridge’s outfit

The camel Tove Studio coat was listed at £1,695, while her wheat CO cashmere jumper cost £630.

She paired those pieces with £1,700 Ralph Lauren satin trousers in a pale cream shade. Accessories lifted the total significantly.

Her black Chanel bag was valued around £7,000, with Saint Laurent loafers costing £795. The largest single item was a Logan Hollowell diamond and emerald necklace, valued at £16,200.

Together, the listed prices took the ensemble just above £28,000. Meghan also carried a canvas tote printed with an image of women wearing hijabs.

Meghan was with Malala Yousafzai (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan and Malala’s afternoon tea at Claridge’s

The pair reportedly took afternoon tea in Claridge’s Foyer and Reading Room, where the standard menu costs £95 each.

Fellow diners said they ate cucumber sandwiches and scones with jam and clotted cream. Scones were reportedly a favourite for Meghan.

A hotel source claimed they chatted animatedly but had little contact with other guests. The same source said protection officers accompanied them throughout the visit.

Police vehicles were also reportedly seen outside the hotel. Meghan and Malala left together at around 5pm, smiling before their goodbye embrace.

The report did not establish what they discussed.

Meghan moved back to the UK last month (Credit: CYRIL ZINGARO/EPA/Shutterstock)

Meghan and Malala’s work on girls’ education

Meghan and Malala first joined forces in October 2020 for an online conversation about girls’ education.

The International Day of the Girl event also featured Harry and examined barriers facing young women.

During that call, Meghan said: “When young girls have access to education, everyone wins, and everyone succeeds.”

She said women’s participation could also change discussions around policy, legislation and community life.

Malala survived a Taliban shooting in 2012 after speaking publicly for girls’ schooling in Pakistan. She won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, becoming its youngest recipient at 17.

She later studied at Oxford University and now lives in Birmingham. The Claridge’s meeting renewed their public connection six years after that education-focused appearance.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly warns Harry and Meghan amid claims they’re ‘planning apology to royal family’

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