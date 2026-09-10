Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘true feelings’ about UK return as Archie and Lilibet ‘begin school’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have reportedly begun their first school year in Britain after their family’s move from California.

PEOPLE reports the milestone follows Harry and Meghan’s extended return to the UK.

A source close to Harry and Meghan said settling both children remains the couple’s immediate priority. The source added: “They are happy to be back.”

It is the first time either child has attended school in Britain.

Meghan and Harry recently moved back to the UK with their children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan focus on family life

Archie is seven, while Lilibet is five. Details of their school and new home are being kept private as the family settles.

Their parents have established a non-royal British base for an extended period. They are also keeping their home in Montecito, California.

A source described the international move as busy, with the children’s transition taking precedence over the couple’s other plans.

Settling Archie and Lilibet “has been, and remains, their focus”, the source claimed. They added: “Everything else will fall into place when the time is right.”

The account suggests early family routines are taking priority while everyone adjusts. However, no further details about the children’s school arrangements have been disclosed.

Why Britain matters to Prince Harry

A source close to Harry said returning to Britain had been under consideration for some time.

Another said Harry wants his children to understand his upbringing and their family’s British roots. Their new school year now gives them that opportunity firsthand.

Archie was born in Britain in 2019 before moving to California with his parents the following year. Lilibet was born in California in 2021.

For Meghan, the appeal reportedly includes giving both children experiences in Britain and California. A Montecito insider said she feels fortunate that the family can offer them both worlds.

The Sussexes had also visited Britain during the summer. That trip included a reunion between the children and King Charles.

It was reportedly the first time the monarch had seen Archie and Lilibet in four years.

Meghan and Harry’s kids, Archie and Lilibet, have reportedly started school in the UK (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry steps out as children settle

As the children reportedly begin school, Harry has started making work-related appearances in Britain.

He was seen at a UK film and television studio on September 7. PEOPLE described it as his first public sighting since the family’s return.

No details were given about the purpose of Harry’s studio visit. His appearance nevertheless came during a busy week of royal education milestones.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan tipped to ‘quit UK’ after King Charles’ ‘surprising’ statement

Harry’s nephew Prince George, 13, arrived at Eton College with his parents Prince William and Princess Kate on September 8. His arrival marked the first time he had left home for school.

Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight, remain at Lambrook School.

For Harry and Meghan, the immediate focus remains closer to home. Their priority is helping Archie and Lilibet adjust to their new British routine.

ED! has contacted representatives for Harry and Meghan for comment.

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