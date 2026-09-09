Prince William represented King Charles at King Harald V’s funeral in Oslo on Wednesday.

Buckingham Palace recently confirmed the Prince of Wales would attend Oslo Cathedral on September 9.

He paid his respects on his father’s behalf after Harald V died on August 28, aged 89.

Princess Anne joined her nephew, although she attended privately and personally. She is godmother to Norway’s new monarch, King Haakon VIII. Harald’s widow, Queen Sonja, was among the mourners on Wednesday.

King Charles paid tribute after King Harald’s death, describing the Norwegian monarch as his “dear cousin”. The king’s message also praised Harald’s dedication, kindness, compassion and deep sense of duty.

William has undertaken a similar duty before. He represented King Charles at Pope Francis’ funeral in the Vatican in April last year.

Princess Anne and Prince William attended King Harald V’s funeral on Wednesday (Credit: Photo by Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Why King Charles didn’t attend King Harald’s funeral

In keeping with precedent, a reigning sovereign does not attend another head of state’s funeral. The responsibility therefore falls to William, who is heir to the British throne.

His appearance combined official duty with a personal act of respect. Norway has seen an outpouring of grief since Harald’s death. The service honoured a monarch remembered for his accessibility and modern approach.

King Harald V died on August 28 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

King Harald remembered after 35-year reign

Harald reigned for 35 years and was credited with modernising Norway’s monarchy. He was widely admired for his warmth, humour and informal style. Tributes also hailed his inclusive outlook and strong connection with the public.

The late Queen Elizabeth II and Harald were second cousins. They shared the same great-grandparents, King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra. Charles also remembered Harald as a much-loved relative and friend.

King Charles paid tribute to King Harald V of Norway following his death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William’s previous royal visit to Norway

William and Kate, now the Princess of Wales, made an official tour of Norway in 2018. They dined with Harald and Queen Sonja at the Royal Palace.

During that visit, Harald described the couple as “family”. He also praised their support for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

At a banquet, Harald entered arm in arm with Kate, who was then pregnant with Prince Louis. Queen Sonja and William walked behind them.

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The visiting royals also spent time on the ski slopes with Haakon and Mette-Marit. Haakon and Mette-Marit, then the crown couple, are now Norway’s king and queen.

William’s latest Norwegian visit carried formal responsibility, while Anne’s attendance reflected her bond with Haakon. Both joined mourners during a moment of national grief.

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