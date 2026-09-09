Mo Gilligan takes swipe at Miriam Margolyes at NTAs amid Andi Peters backlash

Mo Gilligan appeared to take a pointed swipe at Miriam Margolyes and Andi Peters during the NTAs, leaving viewers with very mixed feelings about the joke.

The comedian delivered the gag while presenting Factual Entertainment at London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday night. Inside the venue, it prompted laughter, gasps and a few nervous reactions.

The joke referenced Miriam Margolyes’ remarks to Andi Peters on This Morning the previous week, when questions about his family background made their live interview increasingly uncomfortable.

Mo Gilligan’s NTAs joke splits viewers

Introducing himself, Mo first gave his own name before quickly switching identities for the punchline.

Mo said: “If you know me, I’m Mo Gilligan. And if you don’t know me, then I’m Andi Peters…”

Some of the audience could be heard gasping at the joke.

The comparison came moments before Mo announced the category winner.

Some viewers loved the swipe and took to social media to share their amusement. One said Mo made them laugh, while another also found the joke funny.

But the gag did not work for everyone watching at home. One unimpressed viewer said it “fell flat”.

The reaction was mixed, with the punchline clearly not working for everyone.

Mo Gilligan’s NTA joke divides viewers. (Credit: Shutterstock)

Miriam Margolyes’ This Morning exchange explained

During last week’s This Morning appearance, Miriam was promoting her book, Miriam’s Full English.

She asked Andi about his heritage and wrongly suggested his parents had different ethnic backgrounds. Andi clarified that both his parents are black.

Miriam then used an outdated and offensive American expression concerning skin colour. Producers intervened through Andi’s earpiece as the conversation unfolded live.

According to MailOnline, ITVX later removed the clip from its recording after the live broadcast.

Miriam subsequently addressed the criticism and said she had not intended to upset the presenter.

She explained: “I didn’t want to embarrass or hurt Andi because he seems very nice.”

Miriam added that she wanted to know what Andi thought because that interested her.

Her comments focused on her interest in identity. She also presented inclusion as an important theme within her book.

Andi Peters response

Andi later reacted after Jeremy Vine praised how he managed the uncomfortable live exchange.

He wrote on X: “Thanks JV. As you know, we have to be ready for ANYTHING!!!”

Andi Peters responded to the live TV interview. (Credit: Shutterstock)



You can watch the National Television Awards on ITVX.

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