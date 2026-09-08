Prince George arrives for first day at Eton College with beaming parents William and Kate

Prince George has begun his first day at Eton College, with Prince William and Princess Kate beside him.

Pictures from Tuesday’s arrival showed the 13-year-old smiling as the family crossed Eton’s rain-soaked School Yard.

Images of George in his Eton uniform have since emerged. They were taken by photographer Matt Porteous. You can see them here. One royal fan gushed: “He’s all grown up!”

Another wrote: “Prince George is so tall and handsome.”

It comes after Kensington Palace confirmed George’s Eton place in June.

Prince George has arrived for his first day at Eton College (Credit: Photo by Adrian Dennis/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Prince George receives warm Eton welcome

George was greeted by Eton headmaster Simon Henderson and provost Sir Nicholas Coleridge.

The meeting took place beside Eton’s statue of Henry VI, who founded the school in 1440.

The headmaster told the teenager: “Welcome, good luck, enjoy it.”

After shaking hands, George walked towards the original school building with his parents. Heavy rain created a soggy start to the new term.

Kate held an umbrella, while William carried his folded as George stood between them. The princess later placed a hand on her son’s back as they headed through the doorway.

George then entered one of the oldest parts of the Berkshire college.

William and Kate seek privacy for Prince George

The public part of the morning was brief.

According to the Press Association, William and Kate hope George receives the privacy previously afforded to William and Harry.

Signs around Windsor have also warned people not to photograph pupils as they move between lessons. George’s signing of Eton’s entrance book was also expected to remain private.

William’s own entrance-book signing was photographed when he began Eton in 1995.

Prince George follows William’s path at Eton

George turned 13 in July after completing his time at Lambrook School. He had attended the Berkshire prep school alongside his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The move places him at the same college attended by his father William and his uncle Prince Harry. William studied at Eton for five years, beginning in 1995.

He served as a house captain and prefect before continuing to St Andrews University. Harry enrolled three years after his older brother.

Eton is also a short journey from the Wales family’s Forest Lodge home in Windsor Great Park.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were all smiles alongside their son George on Tuesday (Credit: Photo by Adrian Dennis/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Prince George begins life inside Eton College

George arrived in a dark blazer, shirt and tie, rather than Eton’s formal school dress.

He is expected to change into a black tailcoat, waistcoat, pinstriped trousers and a stiff white collar.

First-year pupils are known as F Block, rather than Year 9. They join one of 25 boarding houses, each providing pastoral care and daily support.

At Eton, the school combines lessons and sport with non-academic tasks designed to encourage self-reliance.

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Admissions involve demanding tests, while annual fees stand at £63,298.

Beyond its royal links, Eton has educated politicians, actors, authors and adventurers.

Former pupils include Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Eddie Redmayne, George Orwell and Ian Fleming. Bear Grylls also attended, alongside several former prime ministers.

Yet Tuesday’s moment centred on George beginning a major new stage with his parents close by.

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