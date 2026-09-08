Helen George’s ex-husband Oliver Boot quietly welcomes baby boy with wife

Helen George’s ex-husband Oliver Boot has quietly welcomed a baby boy with his wife, theatre actress Emma Harrold. The couple confirmed Ralph David Boot’s arrival through a joint Instagram post.

Oliver was previously married to Call the Midwife star Helen George.

Ralph was born on May 15 at 00:18, weighing 3.14kg. His arrival followed many hours of labour and concern about the baby’s heart rate.

The delivery then required an emergency caesarean, with Ralph arriving safely. Emma wrote: “Delighted to introduce our beautiful boy, Ralph David Boot.”

“After quite a bumpy journey into the world, many hours of labour, and some concern over baby’s heart rate, he arrived safely via emergency c section, giving us all a little more drama than we had planned for!” she continued.

“We were looked after in hospital for a few days and are now very happily home, adjusting to life as a family of three. Mama and baby are recovering well, Daddy’s nappy changing skills have turned out to be unexpectedly excellent, and we are all completely besotted. We already think he is the funniest, most wonderful little person, and cannot quite believe he’s ours.”

Emma concluded: “We love you endlessly already, Ralphie x.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Boot (Harrold) (@harrolde)

Oliver Boot and Emma Harrold welcome son Ralph

Oliver, 47, currently plays Draco Malfoy in the West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. His television credits include Holby City and Endeavour.

MailOnline reports that Oliver and Emma quietly married in August 2023. Their professional paths had crossed several years earlier.

They both joined a 2015 production of Lionel Bart’s musical Oliver! at Leicester’s Curve theatre. Oliver played Bill Sikes, while Emma played Charlotte and joined the ensemble.

The production opened that November.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Boot (Harrold) (@harrolde)

Helen George and Oliver Boot’s marriage

Helen’s Strictly Come Dancing run coincided with public confirmation of the separation in September 2015. Her representative said they had parted some time earlier.

She and Oliver had married in 2012 after meeting while working on BBC drama Hotel Babylon. Their marriage lasted three years.

The former couple share no children. Helen later welcomed two daughters with her Call the Midwife colleague Jack Ashton.

Helen and Jack’s seven-year relationship ended in 2023.

Helen and Oliver split in 2015 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Helen George explains wearing her wedding band

Helen recently revealed that she has started wearing her former wedding band again. She discussed the decision on her Mystic Mates podcast.

Introducing the subject, Helen said: “Can I say this? I will say it. This was my wedding band.”

The actress explained that she now wears the ring on her right hand. Her idea came from Call the Midwife author Jennifer Worth.

The author had written about keeping a ring from an earlier relationship on her other hand. Helen adopted the gesture because that marriage remains part of her life story.

She did not reveal when she began wearing the ring again.

Helen George looks ahead after Dan Innes split

MailOnline also reports that Helen recently ended her relationship with Dan Innes. The pair had reportedly dated since March 2025.

Dan moved into Helen’s west London home early this year. However, the couple went their separate ways in July.

Helen later described the period following their break-up as very difficult. She has since spoken playfully about what she wants next.

During her podcast, Helen joked about finding an Australian husband. She described her ideal partner as slightly spiritual, yet also practical.

Read more: Joanna Clifton reveals gender of baby with AJ Jenks: ‘We’re so excited’

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