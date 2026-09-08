This Morning star Nicola Thorp left heartbroken as she announces death of close friend

This Morning star Nicola Thorp has paid tribute to her friend Danny after he died unexpectedly in his sleep, aged 47.

The former Coronation Street actress shared the devastating news on Instagram, alongside photographs of Danny and his partner, Victoria.

She also highlighted a fundraiser created in his honour to support the family during an uncertain period.

Nicola, 37, said Danny died last week and remembered him as a much-loved father, partner, friend and colleague.

He leaves behind his fiancée, Victoria, and their young daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicola Thorp (@missnicolathorp)

This Morning star Nicola Thorp shares message of grief

Nicola opened one slide with the words: “Last week, a friend of ours died unexpectedly as he slept.”

“He was an incredible father, partner, friend, and colleague to so many who thought so much of him. His name is Danny, and he leaves behind his daughter and his fiancée, my wonderful friend Victoria who has shown such strength and bravery in the face of unbearable grief,” she then wrote.

“If you’re able to give a donation, or share a link to this gofundme, it will go towards helping Victoria and baby get through a period of great uncertainty,” she then said.

“Hold your loved ones close. We love you Danny.”

The next slide showed Nicola, Danny, and Victoria pulling faces for the camera. Another image showed Danny with Victoria whilst out for drinks.

Nicola captioned the post: “I hope you all find someone who looks at you the way Danny looked at Vic.”

Nicola’s followers sent their love (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Followers send their support

Nicola’s followers took to the comment section to send their support.

“Shows the absolute unpredictable fragility of life where one minute you’re fine and next minute this happens it’s why it’s so important to be loving and kind and appreciate every single day because waking up every morning is a blessing,” one follower said.

“Love you Nic xxx,” another wrote. “Oh no. My deepest condolences,” Game of Thrones actor Nathalie Emmanuel commented.

“So much love to you Nicola. The same thing happened to my late cousin a couple of years ago in his early 30s. It’s such an immense tragedy,” another follower added.

At the time of writing, over £9,000 has been raised on the gofundme.

Nicola promoted the fundraiser (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Nicola Thorp’s Coronation Street career

Nicola is best known to soap viewers for playing Nicola Rubinstein, the daughter of Pat Phelan.

She joined Coronation Street in 2017 before leaving the cobbles in 2019.

After her soap exit, she moved towards presenting and opinion-led work.

Since 2020, she has appeared regularly as a panellist on This Morning.

There, she has discussed prominent stories and issues from the day’s news. She has also become known as an outspoken activist.

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