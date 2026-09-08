Megan McKenna defended as she sparks concern over video of young son in car: ‘My stomach turned’

Megan McKenna has faced calls to change her son’s car-seat position after sharing a cheerful driving video.

A handful of social media followers asked the former TOWIE star to keep her 23-month-old rear-facing.

The clip showed the pair enjoying music together, with many more followers focusing on their happy moment.

Megan welcomed her first baby, son Landon, in 2024 and has since shared family moments online. Her latest post showed mother and son smiling in matching red tops while a Bad Bunny track played.

The youngster clapped along from his seat in the back of the car. She also often shares cooking sessions with her son.

This time, however, some replies moved from the music towards travel safety.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan McKenna (@meganmckenna)

Megan McKenna video prompts rear-facing requests

Megan wrote: “If you see us bopping at the traffic lights don’t mind us.”

Most responses were positive, but several comments focused on Landon’s car seat facing forwards.

One follower wrote: “Please rear face him Megan!”

Another concerned fan said: “I absolutely adore you Megan and how much you dote on Landon but please research how much safer it is to rear face him! My stomach turned seeing him forward facing.”

A third commented: “I really think he should still be rear facing.”

These messages turned an upbeat family clip into a debate about car-seat choices.

Megan McKenna faced some trolls over her son’s car seat (Credit: John Rainford)

What car-seat rules mean for Megan’s son

The criticism does not mean Megan was shown breaking the law.

According to the Gov website, UK rules require children to remain rear-facing until they reach 15 months. Megan’s son is 23 months old and will turn two next month.

After that point, children may use forward-facing seats suited to their height. The reported age requirement had therefore been met.

On those details, there is no suggestion Megan failed to follow the cited guidance. The comments instead reflected a preference for keeping him rear-facing beyond the legal minimum.

Many of Megan’s fans defended her video (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Fans defend Megan’s Instagram video

Many followers did not join the criticism and defended Megan.

One response read: “Car seat police go away!! It’s a choice not the law!! You have opinions and nobody cares.”

Another person said: “Both my sons forward faced from 9 months! It’s not a law – it’s a choice. Not all children can handle rear facing!”

Someone else commented: “There’s always a boring person who has nothing better to do than judge someone’s parenting, you are an adorable mum.”

Read more: Megan McKenna a ‘disorientated mess’ following horrific break-in: ‘They’re going to come in and kill my dog’

Megan joked that Bad Bunny had replaced children’s favourite Ms Rachel as their in-car soundtrack.

Megan’s representatives had no comment when approached by ED!.

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