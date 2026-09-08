EastEnders iPlayer release airs shocking wedding day collapse as Max Branning drops bombshell on wife Cindy

EastEnders fans have been left stunned after today’s iPlayer release aired a shock collapse for Max Branning. Just as he prepared to finally tell Cindy the truth.

It’s been a huge week for EastEnders viewers, with Max and Cindy’s wedding finally taking place. But despite the pair making it down the aisle, there were still plenty of secrets threatening to derail their big day.

Last night’s episode ended with both Linda and Priya storming into the ceremony, leaving fans wondering if Max’s lies were finally about to be exposed. Instead, today’s episode took an unexpected turn and ended with an even bigger shock, as viewers were left asking: is Max dead?

Cindy and Max actually got married (Credit: BBC)

Max and Cindy got married in EastEnders

Many EastEnders fans were expecting Priya and Linda to reveal everything and bring Max’s wedding to Cindy crashing down.

Viewers know that Priya and Max embarked on a controversial affair, which resulted in her becoming pregnant with his baby. Meanwhile, Linda recently confessed her love for Max before his big day.

Both women therefore had reasons for wanting to stop the wedding. However, neither could bring themselves to expose Max when the moment arrived.

Linda spotted her daughter Annie in the crowd and immediately realised she couldn’t reveal the truth. Instead, both women took a seat at the back and watched Max say ‘I do’ to Cindy.

However, Max knew Linda was in the audience and couldn’t stop stealing glances towards the woman he really loves.

Max suffered a shock collapse (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders iPlayer release airs shock collapse on wedding day

After the ceremony, Linda and Priya cornered Max upstairs and confronted him over their attempts to ruin his wedding.

Cindy then interrupted the conversation, wanting to know exactly what was going on. Priya quickly left the room, while Max claimed he and Linda had been discussing parenting issues so that he could get a moment alone with her.

With Cindy gone, Max reminded Linda that he feels the same way about her, and told her that if she wanted him to leave his new wife, all she had to do was say the word.

Later, during the wedding speeches, Max admitted that he needed to do things differently this time. He then dropped a huge bombshell on Cindy, revealing that he hadn’t been honest with her and had been lying.

But before Max could explain exactly what he had been lying about, he suddenly clutched his chest and collapsed to the ground.

Now Cindy knows that Max has been keeping a huge secret, but will she finally discover the truth? And more importantly, will Max survive?

Max makes a lot of enemies before New Year’s Day (Credit: BBC)

Is Max Branning dead?

EastEnders fans will have to keep watching to discover exactly what happened to Max, but they can rest assured that he isn’t going anywhere just yet.

We know that Max at least makes it to New Year’s Day, thanks to the flashforward aired at the start of the year. However, by then he has also racked up plenty of enemies.

And with some fans already convinced that Cindy could be the New Year shooter, could this dramatic wedding day collapse be another sign that she is about to turn against her new husband?

For now, Max’s fate remains unclear, but his attempt to confess the truth has certainly left Cindy with even more questions.

Read more: 10 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Zoe is dead, but there’s a twist and Penny’s secret is exposed