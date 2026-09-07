Charity Dingle has told Sarah Sugden the truth about baby Leyla and tonight’s Emmerdale showdown following the bombshell has left fans totally divided.

We’d been waiting all weekend after Friday’s big reveal to find out how Sarah would react to the devastating news.

Tonight finally delivered the confrontation, with some intense scenes between the pair. While many viewers praised the dynamic and performances, others were left feeling disappointed by how the reveal played out. However, this is far from the end of the story…

Charity confessed everything to Sarah (Credit: ITV)

Sarah finds out the truth

On Friday night, Sarah was consumed by guilt over killing Dr Todd and allowing Charity to take the blame. She asked Mack to drive her to the police station so she could confess.

But before she could do it, Charity stopped her with a bombshell of her own: baby Leyla does not belong to Sarah and Jacob.

As tonight’s episode picked up exactly where Friday’s left off, a stunned Sarah demanded to know what Charity was talking about. Once back inside, Charity revealed everything piece by piece, even admitting that Ross was the baby’s father.

Sarah was determined to tell Jacob the truth, but when she saw her husband with their baby, she couldn’t bring herself to break his heart.

Instead, she called everyone involved together and made it clear that the secret would stay hidden. She and Jacob would raise Leyla themselves.

As for Charity, Sarah made it very clear that she wanted nothing more to do with her. She told her she wanted her out of her life for good.

Sarah’s world has been blown apart (Credit: ITV)

Sarah and Charity Emmerdale showdown divides viewers

Viewers watching at home were split over the showdown. Some thought the reveal and the scenes that followed were brilliant, praising the strong performances. Others, though, were far less impressed and felt the whole thing was a letdown.

“Fantastic scenes between Emma Atkins and Katie Hill in tonight’s,” shared one viewer on social media.

Another agreed: “Finally Sarah telling Charity some home truths.”

A third added: “Charity and Sarah were brilliant.”

However, others saw things very differently. One commented: “The dialogue in today’s Emmerdale was so pro Charity it’s not even funny. Listing each event like it’s some kind of justification for her betrayal and lies. There is zero excuse for what she did to Sarah, ZERO.”

“Charity is destroying Sarah’s life and maybe even her marriage but hey, she’s the bad guy. Why does it always have to be poor Charity when it’s entirely her own fault? Sarah deserves better,” added another.

A third viewer called the whole thing “deflating”, adding: “The entire Dingle family could’ve turned on her at an event. Why cook it for so long just to blurt it out roadside? With hardly anybody around.”

And another wrote: “Most anti-climatic ep of Emmerdale I’ve watched. All these months of lying for that?”

Sarah’s world has been blown apart (Credit: ITV)

Sarah will punish Charity

But if you thought that was it, think again. Those who felt the showdown was a letdown needn’t worry, because this is only the beginning.

Katie Hill, who plays Sarah, has already teased what’s still to come:

“I won’t give too much away, but Sarah is not messing around. She wants Charity to face the consequences.

“It’s going to be a very difficult time for Charity.”

So, exactly how far will Sarah go to punish Charity? And can these two ever reconcile after all this?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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