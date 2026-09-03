Shocking ITVX twist leaves Coronation Street fans convinced Kit and Bethany are heading for romance

Coronation Street fans are convinced they have spotted where things are heading for Bethany and Kit after watching today’s episode early on ITVX, and it’s not the first time viewers have predicted trouble between the pair.

Huge drama unfolds as struggling Kit goes on a date with Jodie. However, he is unaware that she has orchestrated it so they would bump into Bethany on her date with Roman.

Well, this is awkward! (Credit: ITV)

Jodie causes more trouble

Bethany is thrilled when Roman agrees to a second date after their first one ended in disaster. She is adamant that this time things will go smoothly, and there won’t be any drama.

However, she couldn’t be more wrong. At first, Bethany and Roman’s date is going well, and she’s thrilled when he buys her flowers. But when Kit and Jodie turn up at the Bistro and are seated at the next table, Bethany sees red.

Having just had a call from Sarah in prison, Bethany lashes out at Kit for moving on so fast.

Kit’s quiet on the date with Jodie, but she is all over him and clearly enjoying winding Bethany up.

Despite trying to focus on her date with Roman, it finally gets too much for Bethany. She lashes out, telling Kit she thought he was a better person, while Jodie looks on gleefully.

Bethany is fuming to see Kit on a date with Jodie today (Credit: ITV)

Bethany warns Kit

Later, Bethany asks Roman if he would like to go somewhere else for a drink. But he turns her down, telling her she comes with too much drama, before making a hasty exit.

As Kit comes out of the restaurant, she lays into him, telling him she is going home to call her mum back. She also points out that Jodie is trouble, leaving Kit questioning his actions.

As Jodie tries to get her claws into Kit, she invites him home for a nightcap and tries to kiss him. But Kit backs away, and she tells him he is missing out, before sashaying away.

But fans think that this tension between Kit and Bethany is soon going to turn into passion…

Kit was all set to propose to Sarah in July (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict romance for Kit and Bethany

Fans have predicted Bethany and Kit will soon fall into bed together, even though a few weeks ago Kit was proposing to Sarah!

“Does anyone else see a romance blooming between Kit and Bethany?” asked one fan on X.

Someone else agreed: “I’ve thought Kit and Bethany will have a fling ever since that little ‘look’ between them. I’m sure of it!”

“So are Kit and Bethany going to sleep together?” said a third viewer.

While someone else admitted they didn’t hate the idea… “I hate to say it, but unfortunately Kit and Bethany have far more chemistry than Kit and Sarah ever did!”

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal that Jodie is left upset when Kit tells her he doesn’t want to see her again. Determined to get revenge, Jodie lets herself into Sarah’s flat to have a snoop, but she is forced to hide when Kit and Bethany suddenly return.

Jodie then overhears Bethany revealing a shocking secret and decides to use what she has learned to her advantage. But what exactly has she discovered?

Read more: Coronation Street cast departures and returns – who’s leaving the cobbles next?