Zion Foster’s secret girlfriend revealed after being dad-shamed following Jesy Nelson split

Jesy Nelson’s ex-fiancé Zion Foster has reportedly found love again – and the new couple have already got matching tattoos.

The rapper, 27, has been quietly dating a woman known only as Sav, according to The Sun. It’s claimed the pair got inked with a Chinese symbol on their wrists that translates as “love”.

Jesy, meanwhile, hinted at a new romance of her own earlier in the summer. She has since gone public with boyfriend Ben Davies, sharing a snap of the two holding hands while he drove.

Zion and Jesy share twin daughters (Credit: ITV)

Zion Foster ‘soft-launches’ relationship with Sav

Zion appears to have kept things deliberately low-key. He reportedly travelled to Portugal with Sav earlier this month to mark his birthday, captioning his holiday pictures with a simple “+1”.

There was no sign of his new girlfriend in the post itself. Both have since switched their profile pictures to solo shots taken at the same beach spot in front of the sunset.

Sav, who has more than 10,000 Instagram followers, has reportedly been posting pictures of Zion on her private account.

It was one of her uploads that showed off the couple’s matching wrist tattoos, The Sun reports. Zion is yet to share any images of her publicly.

Ben, meanwhile, is believed to have been single since splitting from Towie star Lydia Bright last year.

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster’s split after twins’ SMA diagnosis

The couple’s relationship ended late last year, just four months after they announced their engagement.

Their twin daughters, Ocean and Story, were born prematurely last May following a difficult pregnancy. Both were diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1, a condition that weakens muscles over time.

A source told The Sun at the time of the split that the two remained friends. They were said to be focused on their daughters and fully united on co-parenting.

Zion faced criticism after admitting he felt out of his depth in Jesy’s Prime Video series. “I’m not equipped to deal with this. I’m out of my depth; emotionally, physically and mentally,” he said. He added that he was surviving and needed help.

Jesy admitted in the programme that she could see he was struggling. “For a 26-year-old to have to now be put in this situation… I feel like I can see his life flashing before his eyes,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zion Foster (@zionfoster)

Zion Foster hit back over ‘out of my depth’ backlash

Zion later addressed the reaction on Instagram, and has since hit back at trolls questioning his role as a dad.

“When I said I was ‘out of my depth’, I wasn’t saying I was walking away from my children or abandoning my responsibilities as a father,” he wrote. He said he had been facing the overwhelming reality of a rare and complex diagnosis he knew nothing about.

Being out of his depth simply meant he was learning, he explained. He insisted he was trying to understand his daughters’ condition.

Zion also said Jesy had ended the relationship, adding that his commitment to the twins had not changed. He attends every appointment, he said, and educates himself daily about their diagnosis.

Jesy has continued campaigning on SMA. She celebrated a major win last month after the government agreed to roll out SMA testing for all babies born in England. The policy is expected to begin in October.

Read more: Bouncers step in as Jesy Nelson caught in ‘bar row’ and new boyfriend ‘gets in people’s faces’

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