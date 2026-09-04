Emmerdale fans stunned as Charity makes a devastating confession in ITVX episode that changes everything

Emmerdale fans were left reeling after today’s ITVX episode delivered a bombshell confession from Charity that no one saw coming.

The drama kicked off when Sarah’s guilt spiked as she realised it was Todd’s funeral that day. Determined to take her mind off things, Charity organised a family lunch.

However, the gathering was soon ruined when Ramsden arrived and told Charity some things didn’t add up about her statement.

After being taken to the police station, Charity was grilled once again about what happened the day Todd died.

Thankfully, Charity managed to stay calm and stick to her story that she was acting in self-defence. But while Charity was at the station, Sarah panicked that they’d been found out for lying.

Ramsden arrived to take Charity to the station for more questioning (Credit: ITV)

Sarah wanted to go to the police

Eventually, the guilt got too much for Sarah, and she blurted the truth out to Mack. He was shocked that Sarah was Todd’s killer and not Charity, but remained calm and told her he wasn’t angry at the cover-up.

However, Sarah still couldn’t face the guilt and was ready to head to the station to tell the truth. Serena was horrified by the idea, knowing she could face jail too because of her involvement in the cover-up.

Eventually, Charity came home just in time to stop Sarah from going to the station to confess.

She was stunned to hear that not only did Mack know the truth, but that Sarah was ready to hand herself in.

Sarah demanded to know what happened with the police, and Charity revealed she had been charged with involuntary manslaughter, which means the case will go to trial and that she will face a jury.

Charity confessed everything to Sarah (Credit: ITV)

Charity dropped a bombshell in Emmerdale

Sickened by the whole thing, Sarah told her gran she was going to make things right by coming clean.

However, as Charity chased Sarah out to the car to stop her, they ended up arguing in the street.

As Sarah told Charity she needed to confess after everything she’d done for her, Charity admitted she wasn’t the saint that Sarah thought she was.

Sarah was confused by the comment until Charity blurted out that Leyla wasn’t Sarah’s daughter – she was hers.

Sarah’s world fell apart in an instant (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans were stunned by the way Charity’s secret was revealed

While this baby reveal was the moment we have all been waiting for, fans were shocked by how the news came out.

“I totally didn’t guess that Charity would confess the truth to Sarah like that,” said one fan on Reddit. “I’m speechless!”

While someone else agreed: “I’m glad Charity told Sarah. We are moving on. However, it’s a shame the most soapy story Emmerdale has had in years has been overtaken by this murder secret.” With Charity’s secret now out… what will Sarah do next?

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