Jeremy Clarkson fumes over ‘theft’ at his farm as he warns ‘we’re armed’

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed that 11 Easycare sheep have vanished from his Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire.

Thames Valley Police is investigating the suspected theft, which they said happened “at some point over the last ten days and was unwitnessed”.

Officers had made no arrests when the force shared its update.

The Clarkson’s Farm presenter discovered the shortfall while counting his flock with Kaleb Cooper this week. They found only 16 of 27 Easycare sheep in one remote field. Speaking to The Sun, Jeremy told those responsible: “Put them back.”

Jeremy also warned: “It’s a farm. We’re armed. Just so they know.”

He made his frustration clear, adding: “But to have animals stolen, it’s really galling.”

Jeremy Clarkson revealed his sheep have been stolen (Credit: Shutterstock/ SplashNews.com)

Jeremy Clarkson puts sheep losses above £2,000 on farm

Jeremy valued the missing animals at more than £2,000, using a recent market sale as his guide. He had sold 24 Easycares for £205 each just days earlier. According to land manager Charlie Ireland, they were breeding stock rather than fat lambs.

Jeremy also fears more sheep may be missing from another field. That area holds roughly 140 animals and lies about a mile away. Jeremy said some may also be missing from that group, although he remained unsure.

Charlie said no evidence pointed to slaughter in the field. Police also searched from the air with a drone but found no sheep in nearby woodland.

Why Diddly Squat farm can be difficult to secure

Jeremy believes the incident probably happened at night or during a day without filming. He said cameras and a drone are normally active while crews film Clarkson’s Farm.

This flock grazed in a secluded field, with woods on three sides and little passing activity. Jeremy noticed its gate open three days before the interview.

Searches of the woods and neighbouring farm found no trace of the sheep, Jeremy said. He also noted that the 1,000-acre estate is almost impossible to watch completely. Determined livestock thieves could move unseen across the property, he suggested.

The presenter accepted that Clarkson’s Farm might make Diddly Squat a more visible target. However, he did not believe the programme’s popularity necessarily explained this suspected theft.

Jeremy Clarkson and Lisa run the Diddly Squat Farm together (Credit: Shutterstock/SplashNews.com)

Police appeal over missing Diddly Squat farm sheep

Thames Valley Police received the report on Wednesday.

A statement read: “Thames Valley Police is investigating the theft of a number of sheep from a farm in Chadlington.

“The theft has occurred at some point over the last ten days and was unwitnessed. The theft was reported to the force on Wednesday

“No arrests have been made. We would ask anybody who has information that may assist this investigation to contact Thames Valley Police.”

Farm contractor Kaleb and land manager Charlie initially alerted officers, according to The Sun. Officers have made no arrests.

The missing sheep featured in series five of Clarkson’s Farm. The Sun reports that crews are currently filming series six at Diddly Squat. Jeremy believes the animals disappeared during a break in that production activity.

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