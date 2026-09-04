BBC presenter Sara Ogwen Williams dead at age 55 following cancer battle

Welsh BBC broadcaster Sara Ogwen Williams has died aged 55 after a battle with cancer.

Her brother, BBC and Sky broadcaster Rhodri Ogwen Williams, announced the news in an emotional online tribute. He described the family’s devastation and Sara’s lasting place in their lives.

Rhodri also asked for time while relatives came to terms with their loss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhodri Williams (@tidy68)

Sara Ogwen Williams’ death honoured by brother following cancer battle

In his statement shared on Instagram, Rhodri called Sara the best person he had known. He also praised her character and lasting influence.

“Our hearts are broken. We are completely devastated having to say goodbye to the greatest sister, daughter, mother, wife, friend and work colleague anyone could ever wish for. Sara was the greatest human being. Sara was beautiful inside and out,” he wrote.

Rhodri added: “Sara was our hero and she will remain our hero. Her legacy is such that she will continue to influence everyone who was lucky enough to have met her.”

“Thank you to you all for your love and support throughout Sara’s courageous battle with cancer. Sara fought with great dignity. With all our love as a family we would please ask you to give us some time to get to terms with losing Sara and in good time we will be comforted to be with you to share our fabulous memories of Sara.”

Rhodri also mentioned their late father, Euryn Ogwen Williams, in his message to Sara.

Sara was a presenter on BBC wales (Credit: YouTube)

Sara Ogwen Williams’ work in Welsh television

Sara’s work in Welsh broadcasting combined research, programme-making and acting credits.

During the 1999 National Assembly election, she wore a red dragon dress to inspire younger voters. The appearance became a memorable part of her public work.

At BBC Wales, Sara worked as a researcher. She also created Welsh-language programmes including Y ‘Sgubor Flodau and Ar Led.

Y ‘Sgubor Flodau translates into English as The Flower Barn. Her career also included acting work.

Sara’s broadcasting family

Sara was the daughter of presenter and actress Jenny Ogwen and the late broadcaster Euryn Ogwen Williams. Her brother Rhodri has presented for both the BBC and Sky.

Several members of Sara’s family built careers in broadcasting. However, Rhodri’s tribute centred on the person they knew away from her television career.

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