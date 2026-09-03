BBC One confirms Charlie Fairhead and Ethan Hardy’s return to Casualty for 40th anniversary double-bill

Casualty’s 40th anniversary double-bill brings back fan favourites Charlie Fairhead and Ethan Hardy. And BBC One has given fans their first proper glimpse of the much-anticipated returns.

After months of speculation, the Beeb has finally confirmed that original cast member Derek Thompson will be back as Charlie in the upcoming event TV. The actor appeared in the very first episode of Casualty, and continued to play the role for 38 years, until Charlie’s retirement in 2024.

Derek’s Charlie will be joined by George Rainsford’s Ethan Hardy, who also returns this Saturday (September 05, 2026). Another firm favourite with viewers, George appeared as Ethan from 2014 to 2023, starring in over 300 episodes.

Here’s a look at the characters in action, and everything we know about Casualty’s 40th anniversary double-bill.

Derek Thompson and Gary Rainsford are back in Casualty for the 40th anniversary double-bill (Credit: BBC One)

Charlie Fairhead and Ethan Hardy in Casualty 40th anniversary special

The BBC has now given us an exclusive first-look at Derek Thompson and George Rainsford’s return to Casualty as Charlie Fairhead and Ethan Hardy respectively.

They will both appear in the 40th anniversary special, which airs on Saturday, September 05, 2026 on BBC iPlayer and BBC One at 8.50pm.

It’s huge news for fans of the medical drama, although plenty of canny viewers had already predicted that one, if not both of them, would return for the landmark double-bill.

Exactly why they return is being kept under wraps, although we suspect all former staff might be called in for a major incident. And Ethan looks like he may have been close to the tragedy, as he’s seen with a wound above his eye.

What happens in the special episode?

The gripping anniversary event centres on a high-stakes major incident that throws Holby into chaos. We’re told: “Lives hang in the balance and the ED team are pushed to their limits in a tense and emotionally charged story that brings together some of the show’s most beloved characters.

“As the fallout continues, a major rescue operation unfolds, forcing impossible life-or-death decisions and testing the courage, resilience and leadership of those at the heart of the hospital.”

The anniversary episodes celebrate 40 years of Casualty while signalling an “exciting new chapter” for the long-running show.

Olly Rix, Elinor Lawless, William Beck, Melanie Hill, Barney Walsh, Neet Mohan, Charles Venn, Sammy Dobson, Kirsty Mitchell, Di Botcher, Anna Chell, Sarah Seggari, Michael Stevenson, Milo Clarke, Naomi Wakszlak and Aron Julus all star in the 40th anniversary double-bill.

Fans have also spotted that the trailer uses the old logo in a poignant nod to the show’s origins.

Charlie Fairhead and Ethan Hardy reunited. But are they safe? (Credit: BBC One)

Who dies in the anniversary double-bill?

The BBC aren’t giving much away, obviously… They have simply teased that “lives hang in the balance”. But they have dropped a few hints about what happens, and who potentially loses their life.

After the release of the trailer (see below), one fan reacted: “Does Matty die? Or could it be Faith? I know the actress is leaving and they used to be together.”

Another said: “This could be a real curve ball, but could Stevie die? Because she and Dylan have fallen out after she slept with Matty?”

A third noticed that there was no sign of Iain Dean in the trailer, lamenting: “What no Iain? Or is he on paternity leave? Or is that him next to Siobhan?”

Meanwhile, others noticed that Dylan is seen crying in the trailer, so could his son be hurt? And some are convinced it’s “definitely Charlie on the stretcher looking away”.

Does Charlie die in Casualty’s 40th anniversary episode?

Some die-hard Casualty fans are worried that Charlie Fairhead could return for the landmark anniversary, only to be killed off again.

Writing on X, one said: “If they kill Charlie, there’s gonna be riots!”

Another wrote on TVGuide.co.uk’s Facebook page: “I actually think Charlie will die. He’s coming back for the 40th and since he retired, I don’t see any other reason for him to be back.”

A third added: “I think Stevie and Charlie will die as they said double death thats why in the trailer Dylan breaks down.”

“Well Faith and Nicole are leaving,” said another fan, “but I have a horrible feeling they are going to kill Charlie off as well”.

“I would hate to lose Charlie,” lamented another, while one more insisted: “They won’t kill Charlie.”

Read more: Oscar-winning actress Brenda Fricker best known for Casualty and Home Alone has died aged 81

Casualty’s 40th anniversary special double-bill airs on Saturday, September 05, 2026 on BBC iPlayer and BBC One at 8.50pm.