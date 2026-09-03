Vicky Pattison’s sister reveals secret cancer battle: ‘It had spread too far’

Vicky Pattison’s sister Laura Adamson opened up about her secret cancer battle and shared a health update.

Laura shared the update after revealing the terrifying uncertainty she faced eight months ago. Doctors halted her operation after finding the cancer had “spread too far”.

She then waited two weeks to learn whether doctors could still operate. During that period, Laura feared she might not survive to reach this moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Adamson (@laurajadamson)

Vicky Pattison’s sister Laura Adamson shares cancer update

Writing on Instagram, Laura described receiving the worst news of her life. To accompany the post, she shared a photo of her daughter in her school uniform.

Reflecting on that uncertainty, Laura wrote: “8 months ago I got the worst news of my life. I went in for an operation, only to be told they had to abandon it because my cancer had spread too far. I was stitched back up and made to wait two agonising weeks to find out how advanced it was and whether they could even operate.

“I didn’t know if I was even going to live to see this moment, but here I am, happy healthy and hopefully cancer-free, with latest test results pending. You never know what’s around the corner but today I am grateful.”

Laura concluded: “My Mavie girl, you keep me going. I love you more than words.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Adamson (@laurajadamson)

Vicky supported Laura with birthday celebration

Vicky had previously shared details of her sister’s health battle through another Instagram post.

She posted clips from a birthday celebration she organised after Laura’s difficult year. Vicky wanted to make the occasion particularly special for her sister.

Vicky said the group rented a lakeside cabin and enjoyed pizza, cocktails, a pyjama party and cake. Family and friends gathered for the event, which she described as perfect.

In her caption, the former Geordie Shore star praised Laura as brave and beautiful. She also expressed how much she and the wider family loved Laura.

The celebration aimed to lift Laura’s spirits during her health battle. Vicky also thanked the relatives, friends and vendors who helped with the occasion.

Their mum, Caroll, posted an emotional message of support beneath Laura’s update.

She told Laura that she loved her and felt incredibly proud. Caroll also praised Laura as a mother and said the post made her cry.

Vicky reacted affectionately to the photograph, while friends and followers sent encouragement. Several followers said they hoped Laura’s next results would bring the news she wanted.

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