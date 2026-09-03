Gary Lineker has challenged billionaires resisting a proposed wealth tax, asking: “How much do you actually need?”

He shared his position on Davina McCall’s Begin Again podcast after joining the campaign group Patriotic Millionaires UK.

The former footballer said richer people should contribute more once their wealth reaches a certain point.

His comments put the spotlight back on his tax history, prompting fresh accusations of hypocrisy from political critics.

Gary challenged billionaires resisting a proposed wealth tax (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gary Lineker backs a 2% wealth tax

More than 120 UK millionaires have signed an open letter supporting a 2% tax on assets above £10 million.

The letter urged Prime Minister Andy Burnham to introduce the measure. Gary is among its signatories and has explained why he backs it.

He argued voluntary payments from wealthy people would not address the wider issue. Instead, legislation could ensure the super-rich contribute more across society.

“Well, I think if you know there comes a point in your life where you have a wealth and I think you can perhaps contribute to society…” he began.

“Now, I know you can just do that anyway if you want to, if you want to. I think there’s a way of just paying the tax, and you know, we all do stuff with charities and things like that…

“But I think it misses the point when they argue about the fact, well, just do it anyway. But I think if you can get it as a kind of law that the super wealthy contribute more to society, it would make sense,” he continued.

Gary suggested an increased bill would make little practical difference to those with vast fortunes. He also questioned claims that rich residents would leave the country if the policy arrived.

“There’d be a lot of lobbying against it, of course, from the super wealthy. I don’t know. It’s like a ‘my [bleep]’s bigger than your [bleep]’ kind of game for them, a lot of them. And I’ve got this and the other. I don’t quite get it. So, but I think it’s helpful,” he added.

His strongest words were reserved for billionaires and competition among the super-wealthy over their assets.

Gary described that rivalry in blunt terms, while saying he did not understand the mindset.

Gary Lineker faces hypocrisy claims

The campaign quickly attracted criticism because of Gary’s long-running dispute over his broadcasting income.

Reform Treasury spokesman Robert Jenrick said: “Gary Lineker’s hypocrisy is breathtaking.”

He argued Gary could make a voluntary payment to the Treasury if he wanted to contribute more.

Conservative MP Charlie Dewhirst also questioned why the presenter had fought HMRC while now advocating higher taxes.

However, the earlier case concerned Gary’s employment status under IR35 rules, rather than the proposed wealth tax.

Gary is the latest guest on Davina’s podcast (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gary’s HMRC case explained

HMRC began pursuing Gary over his tax position in 2019, the Daily Mail reports. The authority sought £3.62 million in income tax and £1.31 million in National Insurance.

Those sums covered Gary’s BBC and BT Sport presenting work between 2013 and 2018.

HMRC argued he should have been treated as an employee of both broadcasters.

Gary received payment as a contractor through Gary Lineker Media, a partnership established with his then-wife.

He maintained that all taxes due on that income had been paid.

In 2023, a tribunal judge ruled in Gary’s favour and found he had worked as a freelancer.

HMRC appealed the ruling, but the dispute was settled in 2024. That outcome did not stop critics connecting the case with his campaign.

Gary maintained on the podcast that he has always paid top-level tax and was happy to do so.

He said most wealthy people would want to help if the government required a larger contribution.

Whether ministers will adopt the proposal remains unclear.

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