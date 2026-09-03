Maura Higgins will dance with Shirley Ballas’ son Mark in the new series of Dancing With the Stars.

Good Morning America unveiled the pair ahead of the upcoming series.

The news follows Maura’s public clash with Gleb Savchenko, whom she said she did not want as a partner.

Maura Higgins has been paired with Shirley Ballas’ son Mark on Dancing With the Stars (Credit: Samuel Leclerc)

Maura Higgins lands three-time champion Mark Ballas on Dancing With the Stars

Mark brings almost two decades of Dancing With the Stars experience to the new partnership. He has won the competition three times, after learning his ballroom craft from his mother.

His record makes him one of the show’s established professionals, rather than a newcomer facing the format.

The pair also know each other from The Traitors US, where they both appeared earlier this year.

They therefore begin the competition with some previous on-screen familiarity.

Before the pairing, Maura had made her position on another professional clear. Speaking to E! News, she said: “I’d be happy with anyone but Gleb.”

She said her loyalty to friend Brooks Nader was behind that preference.

Brooks and Gleb began a relationship after dancing together on the show in 2024. Gleb later told the Daily Mail he had never met Maura and would stay focused on the show.

He said he had never heard of Maura before being asked for comment.

He added: “I’ll stay focused and leave the unnecessary drama to everyone else.”

Now Maura has Mark as her partner, that possible pairing is no longer an issue.

Shirley seemed thrilled by Mark and Maura’s pairing (Credit: Mediapunch/Shutterstock)

Maura Higgins builds her US television profile

Maura first became widely known in Britain through the fifth series of Love Island. She later competed on Dancing On Ice in 2020, giving her some experience of a judged performance show.

Her American profile has since grown through The Traitors US. She appeared on the programme earlier this year alongside Mark.

Maura has also hosted Love Island USA’s spin-off programme After Sun. She will also host the planned Blind Date reboot.

Read more: Glamorous Maura Higgins dazzles in super low-cut backless gown on New York red carpet

The new dance booking continues her recent run of television work in America.

Dancing With the Stars is the US counterpart to Strictly Come Dancing.

For UK viewers, Mark’s connection to Shirley adds a familiar Strictly link to Maura’s latest move.

Maura arrived at a Los Angeles dance studio for rehearsals last month. Now the partnership is public, attention turns to how the pair will perform together.

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