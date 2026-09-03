Jake Quickenden has shared his relief at turning 38 after describing the past year as his most testing following his split from his wife.

The singer and reality star described anxiety, burnout and the strain of beginning again. However, his update also carried hope for a calmer new chapter.

The message comes months after Jake’s separation from wife Sophie Church, following their 2022 wedding. He said moving house and finding himself again had felt frightening.

Yet his children remain firmly at the centre of his plans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Quickenden (@jakequickenden)

Jake Quickenden reflects on anxiety and burnout following split from wife

Writing on Instagram, Jake said: “This year has been the most testing of my life and I’m not going to lie I’m so happy I’m turning 38… I’ve faked a smile almost everyday…”

He explained that 37 had included happy moments, mainly involving his boys. However, he said anxiety and burnout had coloured much of the year.

He wrote: “Separating, moving house, finding myself again and starting from scratch is terrifying.”

His birthday feels different this time. Jake said he was glad to turn 38 after spending much of the previous year struggling.

He no longer wanted to focus on partying. Instead, he wanted happiness and enough work to enjoy life with his children.

Jake also acknowledged becoming distant from friends during the upheaval. He said he had missed messages, cancelled plans and made excuses.

He apologised for being quiet and described that withdrawal as his way of handling change.

A particularly painful part of Jake’s post concerned time apart from his sons. He said seeing them only half the time had frightened him deeply.

“I can’t even tell you how much I have cried over this,” he wrote.

Even so, Jake stressed that he still had his boys while learning to find happiness alone.

He also set out a simple priority for 38. He wants to balance work with home life and build an enjoyable future with his children.

Sophie and Jake share two children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jake and Sophie remain focused on their children

Jake and Sophie married in 2022 and have two children together. The Sun reported in May that they had formally separated.

A source told the newspaper the former couple remained very amicable. The source said love and respect remained between them.

Their children continued to be the main priority, according to the source. Both were described as committed to being the best parents possible.

The source said the pair held long and honest conversations after growing apart. They reportedly hope to maintain a supportive family unit.

Jake Quickenden receives birthday messages

Jesy Nelson was among those sending birthday wishes. She wished Jake a happy birthday and called him her mate.

As he looked ahead, Jake signed off with cautious defiance.

He challenged his 38th year to show what it had in store. Jake added that it could not be as hard as 37.

His final line balanced the difficulty he described with hope for what comes next.

Read more: ‘Poor Kit!’ This Morning host Jake Quickenden supported as he issues health update on one-year-old son

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know. We want to hear your thoughts.