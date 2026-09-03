Tess Daly shares photos from holiday with ex Vernon Kay following marriage split

Tess Daly has shared a sunny family update from France, four months after separating from Vernon Kay.

The former couple announced their separation in May after more than two decades of marriage.

Vernon joined Tess and their daughters for the getaway, according to pictures posted on her social media. The holiday follows their public promise to remain close friends and committed parents.

It also offers a glimpse of family life as they adjust to their changed relationship.

Tess Daly has shared photos from her family holiday with Vernon Kay and their daughters (Credit: Fred Duval / SplashNews.com)

Tess Daly shares family photos from France trip

Tess, 57, posted several photographs from the French break on Tuesday. One showed all four family members gathered closely around a dining table in summery clothes.

The image put their time together at the centre of her holiday update. Other pictures showed Tess enjoying the coast and posing on the bow of a boat.

She also included a mirror selfie with one of her daughters.

The family scenes follow a major personal change for Tess and Vernon, 52. However, their decision to holiday together matches the parenting approach outlined when they separated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly)

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay set out their priorities after mariage split

In their joint statement, Tess and Vernon said the decision came after considerable thought. They described the separation as amicable and said no third party was involved.

They added: “We remain great friends and most importantly, fully committed to our roles as loving and supportive parents, which will always be our priority.”

They asked for privacy and said they did not intend to make further public comments.

The France pictures now show them spending family time together during that transition.

Vernon and Tess announced their split in May (Credit: John Rainford / SplashNews.com)

Vernon Kay reportedly preparing for nearby move

Meanwhile, Vernon’s reported move from their Buckinghamshire home marks another change for the family. The Sun reported that he had bought a nearby property for £3 million.

A source told the newspaper that staying close to their daughters mattered to both parents.

The property was said to be undergoing renovations before Vernon moves in. It reportedly includes a swimming pool and a large garden.

The move would mark another practical step towards separate lives. Yet the French holiday shows they are still spending time together as a family.

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay’s relationship timeline

Tess and Vernon first met in 2001 while working for different broadcasters. Vernon proposed on Christmas Day in 2002 at Tess’s parents’ home.

Read more: Emotional Tess Daly ‘hasn’t completely given up’ on husband ex-husband Vernon Kay after family holiday together: ‘She loves him’

They married near Bolton in 2003 and later welcomed two daughters. The couple renewed their vows in the South of France ten years after their wedding.

Their latest French trip follows the marriage’s end, while keeping their daughters central to family time.

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