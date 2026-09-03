Ant McPartlin reveals new matching tattoo with wife Anne-Marie

Ant McPartlin has revealed a new matching tattoo with his wife, Anne-Marie Corbett, as they celebrate five years of marriage. The TV presenter shared the fresh inking during his Hanging Out With Ant & Dec podcast. He said the couple now carry their shared initial on their wedding fingers.

The latest design joins Ant’s growing tattoo collection, which includes other permanent tributes to his relationship. It follows Ant’s fifth wedding anniversary celebration, featuring a wedding photograph and an affectionate message.

Ant and Anne-Marie celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary (Credit: Javier Garcia/Shutterstock)

Ant McPartlin explains matching wedding-finger tattoo

The reveal came while Ant and Dec discussed listeners’ unfortunate tattoo stories. One listener described a wife who had the wrong wedding date inked onto her ring finger.

That mishap prompted Ant to raise his left hand and show Dec the couple’s recent choice. He said: “I’ve just had my wife’s initials tattooed on my wedding finger and she had the same. Nice, huh?”

Dec immediately noticed the comic possibility created by their shared initial. He asked, “She had her initial tattooed on her finger?”

Ant explained that he and Anne-Marie have the same initial, allowing the matching idea to work. The exchange turned a discussion about tattoo mistakes into a warm update about their marriage.

Ant showed off his new tattoo (Credit: Belta Box / YouTube)

Ant McPartlin’s tattoos mark personal milestones

The wedding-finger tattoo adds another personal marker to Ant’s wider collection. His first design displayed the letters S and H on his wrist, meaning sober and healthy.

Ant chose that early tattoo to recognise his sobriety without adding a specific date. He felt recording the date could tempt fate, so the initials carried the meaning instead.

That first experience also changed his view of the process. He found the tattoo manageable, enjoyed having it done and added more designs.

Ant had not always liked permanent body art. He said wider visibility and growing social acceptance helped shift his attitude over time.

His collection has since become a way to mark relationships and important personal milestones.

The couple already have matching tats (Credit: Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Ant and Anne-Marie’s earlier matching tattoos

The couple had already chosen shared ink years before the wedding-finger idea. In 2019, Ant and Anne-Marie appeared with matching three-star designs on their left wrists.

Their matching stars came two years before they married in 2021. They began dating after Ant’s marriage to Lisa Armstrong ended in 2018.

The pair later made their relationship official by marrying in 2021. Five years later, Ant celebrated their anniversary with a black-and-white photograph from their wedding day.

His Instagram message read: “Happy 5th Wedding Anniversary @mrsanthonymcpartlin. I’d do it all again tomorrow.”

He accompanied the words with a red heart emoji. The new initials now sit alongside the stars as another permanent tribute shared by the couple.

Both designs centre on their relationship, but the finger tattoos carry an extra nod to marriage.

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