Meghan Markle has paid a deeply personal tribute to Gloria Steinem following her death, calling the activist her “friend and mentor”.

The Duchess of Sussex shared her message after the feminist campaigner’s death at 92. Meghan said Gloria knew how deeply people loved and admired her during her final weeks.

Their close bond had surfaced before, when a private Sussex family photograph appeared during an interview with Gloria. One personal story became the emotional centre of Meghan’s farewell.

Meghan remembered a woman approaching Gloria with her young daughter. The mother worried that the girl might not recognise the activist.

According to Meghan, Gloria answered: “It doesn’t matter if she knows who I am. What matters is that she knows who SHE is.”

Meghan called the exchange her favourite story about Gloria.

Meghan Markle paid a loving tribute to Gloria Steinem following her death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan remembers her private friendship with Gloria Steinem

Their friendship reached deep into Meghan and Prince Harry’s family life.

Gloria spent Thanksgiving with the family. Meghan said she loved the Sussex children, Archie and Lilibet, “with her whole heart”. She also counselled Meghan during “hard times” and offered “perspective with a cup of tea”.

Meghan remembered Gloria’s sharp humour and credited her with introducing one of her closest friends. She described the activist as a committed champion of friendship between women.

The tribute’s photographs reflected that personal connection. One image showed Meghan and Gloria seated together outdoors.

Another pictured them on a sofa. A framed photograph included Gloria with Meghan and Harry’s son, Prince Archie, seven.

The pair also shared work in public. They gave interviews, attended award ceremonies and called young voters to encourage participation.

Meghan said they discussed ways to make a complicated world more equitable.

Gloria often told Meghan that people were linked rather than ranked. She gave Meghan a bracelet carrying the same message.

Meghan said she still wears it proudly. She closed with: “Rest in peace, and rest in pride. Look at what you’ve done for all of us. Thank you.”

Gloria Steinem died on September 2 at the age of 92 (Credit: Ron Adar / M10s)

Gloria Steinem’s equality work and public legacy

News of Gloria’s death appeared on her Instagram account on Thursday morning.

The announcement said she died peacefully at home in New York City on Wednesday, surrounded by people who loved her. It also said she kept working for equality until the end of her life.

Born in Toledo, Ohio, Gloria began her career as a freelance journalist. Her 1963 undercover report exposed conditions faced by waitresses at the Playboy Club.

She later wrote for New York magazine and helped launch Ms. magazine.

Gloria also helped establish the Women’s Action Alliance and the National Women’s Political Caucus. Her campaigning addressed equal pay, reproductive rights and women’s political participation.

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Barack Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.

Hillary Clinton paid tribute during an appearance on CBS Mornings. She described Gloria as a major architect of women’s equality and said her activism sprang from optimism.

Meghan’s post brought that historic legacy back to the friendship and guidance she experienced privately.

Her farewell honoured both the campaigner and the trusted mentor behind the public figure.

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