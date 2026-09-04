Richard E Grant has marked five years since his wife Joan Washington died with a deeply personal Instagram video. The actor reflected on their decades together and shared one especially painful thought. He wished Joan could have held their new grandson.

Richard has spoken openly about his grief since Joan’s death, and the anniversary prompted another candid update. He said five years felt “incredibly long,” yet had also passed quickly. Richard recalled holding hands with his “beloved wife” Joan when she died at 7.30pm.

Joan died aged 74 in September 2021 following a battle with lung cancer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard E. Grant (@richard.e.grant)

Richard E Grant shares gratitude amid grief of losing his wife

Rather than centre only on loss, Richard focused strongly on gratitude. He said he felt “unbelievable gratitude” after sharing almost four decades with Joan.

More than anyone else “in the whole world,” she understood him, he explained. Richard described that bond as a rare gift he had never expected to find. He remembered Joan as “feisty, challenging and hilarious”.

Richard and Joan met at the Actors Centre in 1982, before marrying in 1986. They later welcomed their daughter, Olivia.

That sense of presence remains especially strong at their Gloucestershire cottage. Richard said the home still holds everything they made and collected together.

Although physically alone there, Richard said Joan’s presence remained. Life at the cottage felt as though she “might be in the next room”.

Richard E Grant pictured with his wife Joan and daughter Olivia in 2019 (Credit: Jeff Moore)

Richard E Grant’s bittersweet grandson update

Their daughter Olivia welcomed a baby boy earlier this year, making Richard a grandfather for the first time. He told followers the child had been born 12 weeks before his anniversary tribute.

However, the joyful arrival brought fresh sadness about Joan’s absence. Richard said: “I would love more than anything for her to hold her grandchild but that’s not to be.”

The actor announced the safe arrival in June with another emotional Instagram clip. He expressed gratitude and described becoming a grandfather as “extraordinary”. Richard also reflected on the miracle of life after learning the baby had arrived safely.

Richard has also said he writes to Joan every evening, maintaining a connection with her.

In The Sunday Times Style Magazine, Richard said grandfatherhood had made him focus on the future. He described birth after death as part of life’s cycle, while confronting his own mortality.

Richard E Grant paid a touching tribute to his late wife (Credit: ITV)

Friends support Richard E Grant’s anniversary tribute

Richard ended the anniversary video with pictures from life alongside Joan and Olivia. Friends then offered support in comments beneath the post.

Glenn Close said his words carried joy and love through grief. She wrote: “I have come to believe that if one finds a true soulmate and partner, that is the greatest gift life can offer. I am so deeply moved by the way you talk about Joan and all you have written and shared with us about her – there is boundless joy and love in your grief. Happy Anniversary to you both.”

Read more: Heartbreaking reason why Richard E Grant cut ties with his friends following wife’s death

Melissa McCarthy remembered the couple’s shared energy and said they made music together. She gushed: “I’ve never met such a big personality in a glorious way… meaning you… until I meet Joan… and then you made even more sense… and I loved you, my friend, from the start. But you two together made music.”

Ruth Langsford commented: “How beautiful and how wonderful you found such love.”

Richard closed by wishing Joan a happy anniversary.

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