Davina McCall stuns in a tiny pink bikini as she shows off her abs

Davina McCall has shared a new mirror selfie wearing a bright pink bikini. The 58-year-old posted the upbeat picture on Instagram on Monday.

She captioned the snap: “This is how I roll.” Davina and husband Michael Douglas shared affectionate holiday pictures during a summer getaway before this latest update.

Davina shared a stunning snap (Credit: Instagram)

Davina McCall rethinks full-time work after treatment

The snap, uploaded to her story, shows the TV star in a small pink bikini from Melissa Odabash, showing off her abs.

The star is also seen wearing a pair of glittery trainers, which she was keen to point out.

It also follows an exceptionally demanding two years for the presenter.

Davina now plans to step back from full-time work following her recent health challenges. However, she does not intend to retire anytime soon.

Instead, the presenter hopes to reduce her workload after two serious health scares. Surgery removed a benign brain tumour in 2024.

The following year, Davina announced her breast cancer diagnosis. She had noticed a lump and quickly arranged to have it checked.

Davina caught the cancer early and underwent a successful lumpectomy. She later completed preventative radiotherapy.

The presenter has since said she made a full recovery.

Davina has had a tough couple of years (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Peter Kay supported Davina McCall through both diagnoses

Davina recently revealed that comedian Peter Kay contacted her while she recovered in hospital. She discussed his support at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

The presenter made the revelation while receiving the festival’s Outstanding Achievement Award. Peter’s call surprised her because they were not close friends.

Davina said: “I really don’t know him that well, but he was unbelievably supportive.”

Peter remained in contact when Davina later faced breast cancer. She added: “When I had my breast cancer diagnosis, he just talked me through what to do.”

The comedian asked how she felt about the diagnosis. He also encouraged Davina to decide whether she wanted to discuss it publicly.

Michael supported Davina during her illnesses (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Michael Douglas helped Davina McCall rebuild their bond

Michael also supported Davina throughout both health scares. The brain tumour had strained their relationship because she experienced short-term memory loss.

Davina concentrated on her recovery while Michael worried about whether she would fully return. Her breast cancer diagnosis then helped them reconnect.

The couple rebuilt their bond during her treatment and recovery. They married at Marylebone Town Hall back in December.

Read more: Davina McCall’s ‘plans to retire’ following brain surgery and cancer scare revealed

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