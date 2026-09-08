Monty Don confirms ‘it’s time’ as he leaves Gardeners’ World after 23 years

Monty Don has confirmed he is leaving Gardeners’ World following 23 years on the BBC show.

The 71-year-old gardening expert has revealed that the current series will be his final one as presenter and Head Gardener.

It is the end of a huge chapter for one of the most familiar faces in British gardening television.

However, fans will be relieved to hear that Monty is not disappearing from the BBC altogether.

Monty Don has confirmed he is leaving Gardeners’ World after 23 years (Credit: BBC)

The presenter plans to continue making programmes and working with the BBC. He will also be turning his attention to new projects.

Monty Don steps down from Gardeners’ World after 23 years

Monty joined Gardeners’ World at Berryfields when he took over as presenter 23 years ago.

He later brought the show to his own garden at Longmeadow. This is where filming has taken place for the past 16 years.

Across the two locations, Monty has presented around 700 editions of the long running gardening programme.

Confirming his decision, Monty said: “I have decided that the current series of Gardeners’ World is to be my last. I began hosting the programme 23 years ago, first at Berryfields and for the past 16 years here in my own garden, Longmeadow.

“Throughout that time – and around seven hundred programmes – I have had the privilege of sharing my own abiding passion for gardens and gardening with an equally passionate, and often equally knowledgeable audience.

“That connection with millions, not just in Britain but across the world, who share a love of gardens, plants and the natural world is something I have always treasured and which I increasingly believe to be at the heart of a life well lived.

“I have also always relished the craft of programme making and to do so, week in week out, as part of a superlative BBC team has been a deeply rewarding experience. But now is the right time for a change.”

Monty still plans to work with the BBC on other projects (Credit: BBC)

Monty has made it clear that leaving Gardeners’ World does not mean he is stepping away from television.

He added: “I look forward to continuing to work with and for the BBC on other projects, as well as following new avenues. There are more books to write, more programmes to make.

“And of course, I will still be gardening, dog by side, here at Longmeadow.”

When does Monty leave Gardeners’ World?

There is still time for viewers to enjoy Monty’s final episodes, The BBC has confirmed that he will remain on Gardeners’ World until the end of the year.

He will then officially step away from the programme after more than two decades at its centre.

Kate Phillips, BBC’s Chief Content Officer, has shared her ‘sadness’ over Monty’s decision to leave.

In a statement, she said: “Monty’s decision to leave Gardeners World is one I respect, but I’m still very sad he’s leaving.

“Monty is utterly unique, a wonderfully engaging broadcaster with a soothing, calm presence who has inspired so many with his passion for gardening.”

Monty’s departure will undoubtedly mark the end of an era for Gardeners’ World.

Are you sad to see him go?

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